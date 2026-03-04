A local government body in Florida has given the green light to Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build a Tesla Loop under Universal Orlando Resort.

Last month, the Board of the Single Creek Transit and Utility Community Development District selected The Boring Company — which built and runs the Las Vegas Loop that is helping attendees get around ConExpo 2026 — as the most qualified respondent to its solicitation for transportation projects.

The company beat out two other proposals and will now enter into contract negotiations with the board.

Reports from local media reveal the project will be a subterranean tunnel system that transports riders using Tesla vehicles, similar to the first Loop built in Vegas and the one coming to Nashville, as opposed to the elevated systems that other companies proposed.

A February 16 report from Tesla-focused publication Tesery revealed the final, twin-tunnel transportation system will link Universal Orlando Resort’s north campus to an upcoming expansion of the park. The proposed timeline calls for it to be completed in 18 months after all permits are acquired.

Part of the aggressive timeline includes the deployment of multiple tunnel boring machines. The Boring Company’s proposal, according to Tesery, also includes mention of a “configurable Robovan” to be added to the system at some point for moving people and cargo, theoretically replacing the usual Teslas.

The 2.1-mile Las Vegas Convention Center Loop, The Boring Company’s first publicly available transit system, opened in April 2021 and moves passengers in Teslas with drivers under the center’s campus. The original three-station loop cost around $47 million and was built in one year.