Volvo CE and Unicontrol have partnered to provide 3D machine control technology for Volvo excavators, with an aim to make advanced technology “open, accessible and easy to use for improved efficiency.”

Unicontrol’s flexible and cost-efficient machine control system integrates with any excavator, any data format and any workflow. The system, which only requires one interface and one set of hardware, will give Volvo customers more choices to optimize a mixed fleet without being locked into a single ecosystem.

Volvo Co-Pilot will be used as the primary interface, allowing operators to access Unicontrol3D directly, without the need to install additional monitors or hardware. When customers order Co-Pilot with Dig Assist from the factory, all necessary hardware and software are installed. Customers simply need to activate the Unicontrol 3D application to get started.

The Unicontrol 3D system will roll out in select European markets later this year, with plans to introduce it globally at a later date.

Kurt Deleu, head of product management for excavators at Volvo CE, said, “We are committed to making advanced technology open, accessible, and easy to use. Co-Pilot is an open platform where we welcome partners to join us in delivering innovative solutions. Unicontrol is the latest to come on board, bringing seamless and flexible 3D machine control to our customers. Integrated directly into Dig Assist, this collaboration ensures greater freedom, efficiency, and simplicity – without added complexity – on every job site.”

Niels Bjerregaard, CEO at Unicontrol, added, “The demand for flexible and accessible 3D machine control has never been higher. The intended partnership between Volvo CE and Unicontrol will set a new standard by prioritizing efficiency, adaptability, and ease of use.”

