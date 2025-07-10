Leica Xsight360 uses up to six cameras on any construction equipment to alert operators to obstacles and people to avoid accidents.

Leica Geosystems has unveiled a new camera and artificial-intelligence system that provides 360-degree views on any construction machine to detect people, other machines and vehicles, even construction cones.

The Leica Xsight360 system minimizes blind spots and uses sounds and visual cues to alert operators to nearby people and objects, enabling them to take evasive action, the company says. The system sends video and alert data to the cloud where artificial intelligence produces reports and recommendations for safety professionals.

Leica partnered with heavy-industry AI technology company Presien to develop Leica Xsight360.

“The system’s visual AI models are specifically trained for heavy construction operations and continuously improve performance through industry-leading machine learning,” Leica says. “The Leica CRS360 AI processor runs Presien’s most advanced model to date – refined over 700,000 hours of real-world operation on construction sites – to deliver low-latency operator alerts with minimal false alarms.”

The data sent to the cloud can help safety managers identify any hazards or issues to make improvements. “The vast amount of video input is interpreted by AI and transformed into safety indexes, dashboards and reports within minutes,” the company says. “Users can quickly compare video footage to international, national or site-specific safety policies, gaining an immediate overview of possible regulation violations, so they can make better and faster decisions.”

Leica Xsight360 debuted at Hexagon Live Global 2025 in Las Vegas, but the product will initially be available only in the United Kingdom. Leica says it plans to expand the product to other regions “in the near future.”