Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Leica Xsight360 Delivers Obstacle Detection, Minimizes Blind Spots Around Equipment

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Jul 10, 2025
Leica Xsight360 uses up to six cameras on any construction equipment to alert operators to obstacles and people to avoid accidents.
Leica Xsight360 uses up to six cameras on any construction equipment to alert operators to obstacles and people to avoid accidents.
Leica Geosystems

Leica Geosystems has unveiled a new camera and artificial-intelligence system that provides 360-degree views on any construction machine to detect people, other machines and vehicles, even construction cones.

The Leica Xsight360 system minimizes blind spots and uses sounds and visual cues to alert operators to nearby people and objects, enabling them to take evasive action, the company says. The system sends video and alert data to the cloud where artificial intelligence produces reports and recommendations for safety professionals.

Leica partnered with heavy-industry AI technology company Presien to develop Leica Xsight360.

“The system’s visual AI models are specifically trained for heavy construction operations and continuously improve performance through industry-leading machine learning,” Leica says. “The Leica CRS360 AI processor runs Presien’s most advanced model to date – refined over 700,000 hours of real-world operation on construction sites – to deliver low-latency operator alerts with minimal false alarms.”

The data sent to the cloud can help safety managers identify any hazards or issues to make improvements. “The vast amount of video input is interpreted by AI and transformed into safety indexes, dashboards and reports within minutes,” the company says. “Users can quickly compare video footage to international, national or site-specific safety policies, gaining an immediate overview of possible regulation violations, so they can make better and faster decisions.”

Leica Xsight360 debuted at Hexagon Live Global 2025 in Las Vegas, but the product will initially be available only in the United Kingdom. Leica says it plans to expand the product to other regions “in the near future.”

Related Stories
Leica Geosystems is part of Hexagon's Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. Leica provides surveying, site layout, machine control and progress monitoring solutions for the construction industry.
Technology
Hexagon Reveals Octave: New Name for Potential Software and SaaS Spin-Off
Corleo
Technology
Is this Horse-Like Robot the Future of Construction Site Transportation?
Hexagon Aeon Robot
Technology
Hexagon Unleashes Aeon: An AI-Powered, Human-Sized Robot Ready to Fill Labor Gaps
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Top Stories
This photo was taken during a tour of the Clearwater Project tunnel in 2024. On July 9, a section of the under-construction tunnel in Los Angeles collapsed while workers were inside.
Safety
31 Construction Workers Escape L.A. Tunnel Collapse
The partial cave-in brought down a 12- to 15-foot-tall pile of loose soil and debris in the massive tunnel project. 
Dozer Generic Getty Image
Business
How Contractors Benefit – and Not – from Trump's New Budget
Greg Linsmeyer bought the Struck Corporation a little over a year ago and has released an all-new lineup of mini dozers for 2025, with the largest series set for release later this year.
Compact equipment
Struck Mini Dozers Make a Comeback with All-New Lineup
Yanmar Tl80 Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Yanmar’s New Line of Compact Track Loaders
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All