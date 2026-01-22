From the R 922 to the R 945, Liebherr says its updated generation 8 range combines performance with reduced fuel consumption, supported by a comfortable operator environment and simplified, safe maintenance access.

Liebherr is upgrading its Generation 8 Crawler Excavators, launched in 2019, with new settings and assistance systems for improved performance, fuel efficiency and ease of use.

Available for the R922 through R945 models, new assistance systems include:

Standard Leica 2D Machine Control: Fully integrated into the main display, the system provides an intuitive interface with color‑coded visuals. It delivers ±2 centimeter precision and flexible configuration for leveling and earthmoving tasks.

Leica 3D-Ready Options: The expandable Leica 2D guidance system can be upgraded to include passive 3D or semi-automated 3D functions for greater accuracy and productivity.

Bucket Filling Assistant (BFA): Available as a factory-installed feature or via software update, the BFA system uses a joystick command to trigger automated bucket filling, ensuring precise, consistent loads and faster cycle times. An anti-stall function prevents bucket blockage. Liebherr offers 500 hours of complimentary BFA use to let operators try out the system.

Weighing Device: Integrated into the main display, the standard weighing system provides ±2 % accuracy in real time throughout the entire loading cycle. Depending on the license type, Liebherr Connect users can further benefit from automated data recording to track loads, reduce the risk of overloading and avoid potential fines. Available from the factory or via a software update, Liebherr offers 500 hours of use free of charge.

Skyview 360° Assistance System: Four heated, high-resolution, wide-angle cameras deliver an all-around view of the machine. Operators can select from six individual views or a computer-generated 360-degree bird’s-eye view, displayed on an adjustable additional screen. The system, available from the factory or as a retrofit kit, includes cameras, a computer unit, displays and accessories. It is designed for easy installation and replacement of existing systems.

New Performance Features

To reduce fuel consumption and enhance performance, Liebherr is also introducing a new LPE (Liebherr Power Efficiency) Mode.

The patented system, now integrated as standard on R 922 to R 945 G8 models, continuously optimizes the hydraulics and diesel engine to reduce fuel consumption by up to 10% without impacting productivity.

Easy to activate and capable of storing the operator’s preferred settings, LPE Mode also offers a temporary performance boost for key movements.

A new DEF filling pump enables direct filling from the ground, rather than the upper carriage, for added safety and efficiency. It also reduces maintenance by eliminating the risk of overflowing, contamination and corrosion.