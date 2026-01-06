Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Kenworth Intros 3 New Battery-Electric Medium-Duty Trucks

Tps Logo Online Headshot
TPS Staff
Jan 6, 2026
Kenworth 54973828031 983c25121c K 5 Ps5bp1 A Lg
Kenworth

Kenworth's new battery-electric, medium-duty trucks, the T280E, T380E and T480E, are available for order now, offering customers more zero-emissions solutions for vocational and on-highway transportation needs. 

"The launch of our new medium-duty, battery-electric lineup demonstrates Kenworth's dedication to helping customers transition to zero-emission transportation with practical, powerful and flexible solutions," says Kevin Haygood, Kenworth's assistant general manager for sales and marketing. "The T280E, T380E and T480E are engineered to deliver the performance and dependability our customers expect from Kenworth, while offering the benefits of reduced emissions and quiet operation."

All three trucks are powered by the Paccar integrated ePowertrain platform. They feature DC fast charging capability with peak charging rates of up to 350 kW. The new models are:

  • The T280E is a Class 6 truck with a two-string battery option. Its eMotor ratings are 270kW with 1,100 lb.-ft. of torque. It has a range of up to 200 miles, which Kenworth says is ideal for pickup and delivery and urban routes.
  • The T380E is a Class 7-8 vehicle available as a truck or tractor with a two-string or three-string battery option and eMotor ratings up to 350kW and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque. It has a range of up to 280 miles and Kenworth says it's best suited for pickup and delivery, regional haul, utility and light vocational applications.
  • The Kenworth T480E is a Class 8 vehicle available as a truck or a tractor with two- or three-string battery options and eMotor ratings of up to 350kkW and 1,850 lb.-ft. of torque. It has 200 miles of range and is suited for heavier pickup and delivery applications, drayage, utility and some vocational applications. 

Each model features factory-installed options for high-voltage ePTO ports which can be used to power equipment, a mechanical ePTO or body configurations in conjunction with aftermarket body upfitters. In the cab, the trucks are similar to combustion models with the Kenworth SmartWheel and a 15-inch digital display. 

"Kenworth builds a truck and powertrain for every job and is proud to expand our comprehensive range of battery-electric models across both vocational and on-highway markets," Haygood says. "With the addition of the T280E, T380E and T480E, customers now have even more options to spec trucks that align with their business needs and sustainability goals." 

