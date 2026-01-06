John Deere has entered into an agreement to acquire Tenna, a construction technology company that offers mixed-fleet equipment operations and asset tracking solutions.

Tenna’s integrated construction technology platform is designed to automate and optimize construction operation workflows with near-real-time data for mixed fleets. The base of the platform, TennaCore, can be combined with additional Tenna products to suit each company’s equipment management needs.

“The platform gives contractors a near real-time, full-picture view of their equipment operations and a greater understanding of equipment trends and maintenance needs, while also improving visibility, planning, and jobsite coordination to increase productivity and reduce costs,” the company said in a release.

Tenna will continue to operate as an independent business marketed directly to construction customers under the Tenna tradename. Deere and Tenna say they will continue to focus on scaling and growing the business through its "proven mixed-fleet customer-focused business model."

The acquisition is pending regulatory approval and is expected to close in February 2026. Based in New Hope, Pennsylvania, Tenna is a holding of The Conti Group.

Equipment Management Software Products

Below is a brief overview of Tenna’s equipment management software features and functionalities:

Construction Asset Management & Tracking

All asset types: From heavy equipment to construction consumables

Comprehensive performance detail, history, financial information, status, etc.

PTO (Power Take Off)

ECU mileage report: Provides even more accurate hours and mileage information

Maps

Master map: View all assets, sites and geofences in one master map

Live view: View live location and movement of vehicles and equipment when running

Trip finder: Find previous trips based on a location and time frame

Sites

Define and manage projects and other locations

Geofences: Know when assets enter & exit boundaries, zones or other fences

Utilization

Asset: Understand how assets are used individually and company-wide

Project: Understand how assets are used on specific projects

Analytics

Dashboards: Quick visual overview of key information with the ability to drill down into the details

Reporting: A selection of standard reports and customizable reports

Answers: Immediate answers to the top questions regarding assets

Mobile App

Available for Android and iOS devices

Premium Products

Add-on modules offered provide contractors with the following features:

Integrations

Enables different business systems to share data, communicate with each other and work together to streamline business processes, including: ERP/accounting systems, project Management and other operational business systems, various OEM systems

Maintenance

Preventative maintenance: Review upcoming maintenance requests created from pre-configured preventative maintenance triggers

Work orders: Requests and custom schedules to help manage fleet maintenance

Fault codes: Issues identified by the equipment inform the shop of necessary repairs

Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC): Issues identified by the vehicle’s ECU inform the shop of necessary repairs

Resource Management

Requests: Submit requests from the field for maintenance or service attention and add to work orders. Plan out and reserve your upcoming resource needs. Review availability and request assets from the shop or nearby sites.

Dispatch: Coordinate moves between sites and streamline logistics.

Labor & Crews: See and set driver schedules to create dispatch events.

Safety and Compliance

Driver Scorecard

Scorecard

TennaCAM 2.0

Asset inspections: Manage which assets require inspections and their frequency

Missed inspections: See which assets are being operated without their required inspections

DVIR inspections via Tenna app

Custom Inspections

IFTA (International Fuel Tax Agreement) Reporting

ELD (Electronic Logging Device) Reporting

Master Schedule

All scheduled asset activity in a single calendar view

Requests, maintenance work orders, dispatch, labor resources and more as applicable

Data Access Control