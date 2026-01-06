John Deere has entered into an agreement to acquire Tenna, a construction technology company that offers mixed-fleet equipment operations and asset tracking solutions.
Tenna’s integrated construction technology platform is designed to automate and optimize construction operation workflows with near-real-time data for mixed fleets. The base of the platform, TennaCore, can be combined with additional Tenna products to suit each company’s equipment management needs.
“The platform gives contractors a near real-time, full-picture view of their equipment operations and a greater understanding of equipment trends and maintenance needs, while also improving visibility, planning, and jobsite coordination to increase productivity and reduce costs,” the company said in a release.
Tenna will continue to operate as an independent business marketed directly to construction customers under the Tenna tradename. Deere and Tenna say they will continue to focus on scaling and growing the business through its "proven mixed-fleet customer-focused business model."
The acquisition is pending regulatory approval and is expected to close in February 2026. Based in New Hope, Pennsylvania, Tenna is a holding of The Conti Group.
Equipment Management Software Products
Below is a brief overview of Tenna’s equipment management software features and functionalities:
Construction Asset Management & Tracking
- All asset types: From heavy equipment to construction consumables
- Comprehensive performance detail, history, financial information, status, etc.
- PTO (Power Take Off)
- ECU mileage report: Provides even more accurate hours and mileage information
Maps
- Master map: View all assets, sites and geofences in one master map
- Live view: View live location and movement of vehicles and equipment when running
- Trip finder: Find previous trips based on a location and time frame
Sites
- Define and manage projects and other locations
- Geofences: Know when assets enter & exit boundaries, zones or other fences
Utilization
- Asset: Understand how assets are used individually and company-wide
- Project: Understand how assets are used on specific projects
Analytics
- Dashboards: Quick visual overview of key information with the ability to drill down into the details
- Reporting: A selection of standard reports and customizable reports
- Answers: Immediate answers to the top questions regarding assets
Mobile App
- Available for Android and iOS devices
Premium Products
Add-on modules offered provide contractors with the following features:
Integrations
- Enables different business systems to share data, communicate with each other and work together to streamline business processes, including: ERP/accounting systems, project Management and other operational business systems, various OEM systems
Maintenance
- Preventative maintenance: Review upcoming maintenance requests created from pre-configured preventative maintenance triggers
- Work orders: Requests and custom schedules to help manage fleet maintenance
- Fault codes: Issues identified by the equipment inform the shop of necessary repairs
- Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTC): Issues identified by the vehicle’s ECU inform the shop of necessary repairs
Resource Management
- Requests: Submit requests from the field for maintenance or service attention and add to work orders. Plan out and reserve your upcoming resource needs. Review availability and request assets from the shop or nearby sites.
- Dispatch: Coordinate moves between sites and streamline logistics.
- Labor & Crews: See and set driver schedules to create dispatch events.
Safety and Compliance
- Driver Scorecard
- Scorecard
- TennaCAM 2.0
- Asset inspections: Manage which assets require inspections and their frequency
- Missed inspections: See which assets are being operated without their required inspections
- DVIR inspections via Tenna app
- Custom Inspections
- IFTA (International Fuel Tax Agreement) Reporting
- ELD (Electronic Logging Device) Reporting
Master Schedule
- All scheduled asset activity in a single calendar view
- Requests, maintenance work orders, dispatch, labor resources and more as applicable
Data Access Control
- Control access to assets through the Organization Chart assignment of assets and users
- Grant users access to assets outside of their reporting hierarchy while limiting access to other subsidiaries, divisions and departments
- Quickly and easily manage access for organization chart directories and individual users