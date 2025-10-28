Yanmar has revealed design concepts for its vision of the future of construction and agricultural equipment.

An excavator and tractor, along with common cab design, give a glimpse of the company’s products by year 2035. The tractor concept recently won an international design award. Its cab would be paired with the excavator. Both tractor and excavator would also be configured for autonomous operation by removing the cab.

Both machines would be battery-powered. The company also unveiled a design concept for a mobile charging unit for the excavator.

Under the title “Yanmar Product Vision,” the concepts outline the future of the company’s next-generation design over the coming decade.

“The company plans to combine the design elements developed through YPV with its established design expertise to create a platform that will be implemented across its product range, including agricultural machinery, construction equipment, boats and services,” the company says.

Advanced Excavator Design

Yanmar Yanmar says its design concept excavator called YPV-C (the “C” stands for “city”) represents “advanced electrification of construction machinery in anticipation of an increase in renovation and indoor work.”

Instead of tracks, the excavator has eight wheels. The company says that better enables it for rapid deployment and mobility on sites during disasters.

Yanmar The company’s vision addresses power supply with a concept self-propelled battery vehicle to provide automated charging as needed.

The excavator would have the same cabin structure as the tractor concept also unveiled. Both would have Yanmar’s concept “Human Machine Interface.” The company says this would consolidate its design features into a single platform for efficient product development as well as ease of use for operators. “It also embodies Yanmar’s design philosophy of ‘Gentleness & Toughness’ reflecting the company’s tradition of creating machinery that is both user-friendly and capable of withstanding demanding environments.”

Advanced Tractor Design

Yanmar Yanmar’s tractor design concept Called YPV-L (the “L” stands for “land”) follows the same “Gentleness & Toughness” philosophy.

“Breaking from conventional norms, the cabin has been moved forward to significantly enhance comfort for long hours of operation,” the company says. “The tractor is also designed with adjustable tire treads, making it adaptable for a variety of tasks. Additionally, it accommodates a cab-less, fully automated configuration, enabling customization to suit various work environments and operator needs.”

Other innovations include a front-mounted radiator for efficient cooling and an exoskeleton-frame cabin for increased visibility.

It also has an advanced “human interface” designed to address the needs of a declining farm population and aging workforce. The goal is to make equipment “accessible to all,” including younger, less-experienced operators.

“The driver’s seat is equipped with a large monitor for intuitive operation and functions as a command center, controlling other autonomous agricultural machinery,” the company says.

Yanmar envisions this cabin and control structure as standardizing components between agricultural and construction machinery.

The YPV-L tractor recently won a 2025 Red Dot Design Award in the design concept – commercial vehicles category. Red Dot is one of the world’s largest design competitions.

“The YPV-L tractor explores the future of sustainable agriculture using a modular platform that supports both farming and construction tasks, ensuring adaptability for evolving agricultural needs,” the award announcement says.