Weather data is combined with real-time imagery for an accurate record of jobsite conditions.

Adverse weather conditions are a leading cause of construction project delays – and those conditions can vary greatly within just a couple of miles.

To give contractors an accurate picture of the weather at the exact jobsite location, EarthCam has released its newly upgraded Live Weather Service.

New weather sensors on the EarthCam Weather Station generate on-location weather data, combined with live cameras, to create a permanent record of jobsite conditions. The redesigned weather station, along with EarthCam’s weather data dashboards and predictive analytics, improve weather data accuracy, making it easier to document delays and resolve disputes, the company says.

The EarthCam Weather station features a compact, all-in-one design with no moving parts. It is designed to withstand extreme conditions.

The cellular-based system ensures data transfer even in environments where WiFi connectivity is not an option, the company says. It offers 16 points of real-time weather data – including temperature fluctuations, wind gusts, precipitation levels or lightning strikes – to document conditions and enable teams to address potential risks.

“For us as a Wyoming contractor, weather plays a huge part in projects,” said Taylor Timmis from Groathouse Construction. “If we have to report a weather delay, these [EarthCam] pictures are utilized most often because one of the first questions is, ‘Is there a weather delay?’ and you have to provide proof of that contractually.”

