New Holland Construction Launches Next-Generation Telematics and Fleet Management Platform

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 22, 2025
My Nhc 045 A1521
New Holland Construction

New Holland Construction is phasing out FleetForce Telematics with the introduction of its new myNewHollandConstruction telematics and fleet management platform, set to come standard on 2026 model year equipment.

The next-generation platform enhances the ability of operators, fleet managers and owners to track and manage their connected machines. It is now available for download for all New Holland Construction customers who have connected machines. All 2026 model year equipment will come telematics-ready with a CM1X or P&CM modem and a standard seven-year connectivity subscription.

“Telematics is an essential component for construction fleets and operations, as well as farmers, ranchers and producers,” says Jake Sickels, product manager for New Holland Construction North America. “Knowing where your machines are, when they’re being used and how they’re performing provides peace of mind to operators and fleet managers alike. myNewHollandConstruction puts that information, and other critical insights, in your hands anytime, anywhere.”

Example of a myNewHollandConstruction fuel usage report.Example of a myNewHollandConstruction fuel usage report.New Holland ConstructionComprehensive Fleet Management System

myNewHollandConstruction was developed in-house by CNH and New Holland Construction to create an easy-to-use operator interface and allow flexibility in the back-end system around customer-specific needs. It is accessible via desktop computer or a mobile app for iOS or Android.

Real-time telematics monitoring tracks machine utilization, performance and location, giving operators and fleet managers instant metrics on hours worked, productivity, fuel consumption and jobsite cost figures. Users can track fuel usage at varying engine loads to forecast annual expenses or assess leased equipment based on actual hours worked rather than fixed schedules, New Holland says. Reporting tools help compare active versus idle time, monitor fault codes and evaluate overall jobsite efficiency.

Additionally, operators can set up customizable alerts for planned maintenance activities like oil changes, air filter replacements, tire rotations and other routine services. myNewHollandConstruction also serves as a communication and service hub between customers and dealers, allowing dealers to deploy predictive service alerts and software updates and schedule maintenance. This ensures the right parts are available for the planned service appointment, New Holland says.

With machine location tracking, users can locate machines left on remote jobsites, verify machine assignments or respond if a unit is moved unexpectedly. Notifications can be set up for security alerts.

Geofencing and jobsite assignments also allow machines to be linked to specific projects. Role-based log-ins are available to ensure fleet managers, operators and service personnel see only the data relevant to their responsibilities.

Phasing Out FleetForce Telematics

The current FleetForce platform will remain active until December 19, 2025. Existing connected machines will appear on both FleetForce and myNewHollandConstruction until year-end as users transition platforms. Each New Holland Construction machine comes with a seven-year telematics subscription, with data retained for three additional years after expiration, if not renewed.

myNewHollandConstruction is available now and accessible through local North America New Holland Construction dealerships. Current FleetForce users will receive an email with system onboarding instructions. New customers will gain access to the portal and app at the point of purchase through the dealer.

