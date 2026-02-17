GOMACO to Reveal Concrete Polymer and Slipform Pavers at ConExpo 2026

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 17, 2026
GOMACO will introduce its Polymer Paver (seen here) at this year’s ConExpo, aimed at the ultra-thin overlay market.
GOMACO

Concrete paver manufacturer GOMACO will bring two new machines to this year’s ConExpo 2026 in Las Vegas.

The company will introduce its Polymer Paver aimed at the ultra-thin overlay market and suited for overlay on bridge decks and flat flabs from 6 to 30 feet. 

GOMACO also plans to debut its new GP348 Concrete Slipform Paver/Placer.

GOMACO Polymer Concrete Paver

The new Polymer Paver features all-welded steel frame sections with bolted connections for easier width changes, and welded polymer paving pans sections are available in widths to match those frame sections.

The Polymer Paver’s sectional rotary eccentrics, which are supported by ball bearings, provide vibration that starts and stops with machine movement. A dual-drive 9-inch variable speed auger provides material spreading.

Other features include:

  • Four tracks for easier operation and loading.
  • Four-bogie option for paving against barrier walls.
  • GOMACO G+ control system for grading and steering.
  • 10-inch full-color display.

The paver's 74-horsepower diesel engine does not require DEF.

GOMACO Polymer Concrete Paver Specs

  • Engine: 74-horsepower Stage V Caterpillar (no DEF required)
  • Paving widths: 6 to 30 feet
  • Material auger system: Dual drive 9-inch diameter auger, variable speed 0 to 60 rpm
  • Grade jacks: Hydraulic operated grade jacks with 19-inch stroke and 12 inches of hydraulic side shift. Each jack has 12 in. (305 mm) of hydraulic side shift.
  • Weight: 12,000 pounds operational and transport (12-foot base machine)
  • Fuel reservoir: 35 gallons
  • Hydraulic reservoir: 33 gallons

GP348 Concrete Slipform Paver/Placer

GOMACO will also debut its GP348 four-track concrete slipform paver/placer at this year’s ConExpo, with the ability to convert its prime mover into a concrete placer/spreader. 

Designed for enhanced jobsite and job-to-job mobility, the new paver offers a 48-inch belt for placing material at widths up to 36 feet. 

The GP348 can pave widths up to 30 feet wide and is powered by a 302-horsepower Caterpillar C7.1 turbocharged diesel engine.

The GOMACO GP348 concrete slipform paver/placerThe GOMACO GP348 concrete slipform paver/placerGOMACO

The GP348’s prime mover comes with vibrator circuits for paving and auger drive circuits for placing and is controlled by GOMACO’s G+ digital control system that includes machine-to-machine communication, sonic sensors, and 3D machine guidance. The G+ control system works in tandem with rotary-sensored slew drives on the GP348’s leg pivots.

Operators will be able to automate the GP348’s transitions from transport to paving mode to reduce setup time, and a four-track design improves stability and maneuverability. A compact transport footprint allows contractors to transport the GP348 using only a semi-tractor trailer.

Other features include:

  • High-volume, 48-inch conveyor belt mountable on both sides of the machine.
  • Controllable material deflector to improve direct concrete flow accuracy.
  • Dual-drive auger system to moves material to the center or outer areas and across the strike-off.
  • Optional sonic sensor system for monitoring concrete depth.

GOMACO GP348 Concrete Slipform Paver/Placer Specs

  • Max placing width: 36 feet
  • Max paving width: 30 feet
  • Engine: 302-horsepower Caterpillar C7.1 turbocharged diesel
  • Conveyor discharge speed: 491.5 feet per minute
  • Transport mode size: 11.7 feet wide, 46.2 feet long with a 24-foot auger/strike off
  • Fuel reservoir: 160 gallons
  • Hydraulic oil reservoir: 230 gallons
  • Operational weight: 88,900 pounds with 24-foot strike-off mold and conveyor

ConExpo is set for March 3-7 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and Las Vegas Festival Grounds. GOMACO's booths are C30282 and C30783.

