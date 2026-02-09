Acrow's custom bridge, seen here, supports a conveyor system to move concrete over Interstate 20.

Acrow recently supplied a Texas project with a custom conveyor steel bridge structure meant to speed up concrete transportation.

The temporary bridge went to Sundt Construction for its Interstate 20 widening project in Odessa, Texas, and was designed by Acrow to solve a specific problem.

Sundt had to move concrete from its batch plant on one side of I-20 over the interstate to the other side. The goal was to increase productivity and safety. Acrow delivered a steel panel bridge able to support the concrete conveyor-belt system.

Based on Sundt’s desired concept of an aerial bridge without abutments, Acrow’s bridge sits on stilts, was assembled on site and lifted into place with a crane. It measures 100 feet long and 12 feet wide and uses a timber deck furnished and installed by Sundt, which supplied the sub-structure elements including stilts and approaches.

“Recognizing the importance of I-20 in the Odessa-Midland area, Acrow’s modular steel bridge will help speed up the project completion and lower the amount of time that travelers have to deal with the inconvenience of vital roadway construction,” said Dan Schrager, Acrow’s business development manager for the Southwest.

The structure has a design life of two years, matching the remaining timeline on the widening project.

The concrete conveyor system, designed by Sundt, was made to handle not only the conveyor equipment, but the materials and the crew that operates it.