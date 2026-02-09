Acrow Delivers Custom Steel Bridge to Move Concrete over I-20 in Texas

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Feb 9, 2026
Acrow's custom bridge, seen here, supports a conveyor system to move concrete over Interstate 20.
Acrow's custom bridge, seen here, supports a conveyor system to move concrete over Interstate 20.
Acrow

Acrow recently supplied a Texas project with a custom conveyor steel bridge structure meant to speed up concrete transportation.

The temporary bridge went to Sundt Construction for its Interstate 20 widening project in Odessa, Texas, and was designed by Acrow to solve a specific problem.

Sundt had to move concrete from its batch plant on one side of I-20 over the interstate to the other side. The goal was to increase productivity and safety. Acrow delivered a steel panel bridge able to support the concrete conveyor-belt system.

Based on Sundt’s desired concept of an aerial bridge without abutments, Acrow’s bridge sits on stilts, was assembled on site and lifted into place with a crane. It measures 100 feet long and 12 feet wide and uses a timber deck furnished and installed by Sundt, which supplied the sub-structure elements including stilts and approaches.

“Recognizing the importance of I-20 in the Odessa-Midland area, Acrow’s modular steel bridge will help speed up the project completion and lower the amount of time that travelers have to deal with the inconvenience of vital roadway construction,” said Dan Schrager, Acrow’s business development manager for the Southwest.

The structure has a design life of two years, matching the remaining timeline on the widening project.

The concrete conveyor system, designed by Sundt, was made to handle not only the conveyor equipment, but the materials and the crew that operates it.

Related Stories
A rendering of the future Westshore Interchange.
Roadbuilding
Florida's $643M Westshore Interchange Reconstruction Begins
An aerial view of the 22nd Street Bridge in Tucson, Arizona.
Roadbuilding
Granite Construction Breaks Ground on Arizona 22nd St. Widening Project
Cook County in Illinois has lost a multi-year transportation funds allocation lawsuit.
Roadbuilding
Judge: Illinois' Cook County Transportation Spending Violated Law
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Partner Insights
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Top Stories
Cat Mini Excavators Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Cat Upgrades Next-Gen 303.5, 305 CR, 308 CR Mini Excavators
Take a walkaround tour of the new updates for the 5- to 10-metric-ton compact excavators, including new engine, cameras and tech.
OpenAI's Stargate I data center in Abilene, Texas, set to come fully online this year.
Market Pulse
Data Center Construction Boom Continues: 8 Projects to Watch in 2026
Hyundai Ht38 Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
Closer Look: Hyundai's Largest-Ever Compact Track Loader, the New HT38
A volunteer operates the late-1940s Scoopmobile at the Historical Construction Equipment Association's 2025 annual convention. Check out our video to watch it in action.
Vintage Equipment
“The Scoopmobile!” — Dr. Seuss-Like Wheel Loader an Odd, Rare Sight (Video)
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Featured Sponsor
What Does CNH Industrial’s Acquisition of Hemisphere GNSS Really Mean for Contractors?
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All