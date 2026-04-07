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Ammann Changes Color Scheme for Its North American Machines

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 7, 2026
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Equipment World

Attendees strolling through roadbuilding equipment manufacturer Ammann’s outdoor lot at ConExpo 2026 were treated to a surprise. The company’s usual aqua and chartreuse-yellow color scheme is being officially phased out.

Instead, several machines at Ammann’s booth were sporting a new yellow and gray paint job specifically for the company’s North American market, which Amman says is driven by customer preference.

For a look at the Ammann machines at ConExpo 2026 with the new color scheme, scroll to the end of this article.

The color change will affect Ammann America’s full product line, including soil and asphalt compactors, trench rollers and pavers. The new colors will be introduced over time and appear on North American deliveries going forward.

Ammann is phasing out the above turquoise and bright yellow color scheme for North America.Ammann is phasing out the above turquoise and bright yellow color scheme for North America.AmmannChristopher Perkins, managing director of Ammann America, says the change “creates a strong and unified regional identity. It reflects what North American customers want and expect. It also aligns our brand more closely with the heavy compaction and paving applications that define this market.”

Perkins also said the color change signals Ammann’s long-term commitment to the North American market.

Ammann joins other North American key heavy equipment players with a yellow iron look, including Caterpillar, John Deere, Volvo CE, Liebherr, Hyundai CE, Sany and Komatsu.

Other roadbuilding equipment manufacturers operating in North America that sport a similar yellow and gray color scheme include Blaw-Knox, GOMACO, Weiler, Sakai and BOMAG.

The now shorter list of heavy equipment manufacturers with unique color schemes in the North American market includes Vögele, Hamm, Wirtgen, Kubota, Kioti, Link-Belt, Dynapac, Hitachi, Bobcat and Develon.

Ammann Roller 3Equipment World

Ammann 26 2Equipment World

Ammann 70Equipment World

Ammann 16 2Equipment World

Ammann 1575Equipment World

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Ammann 30Equipment World

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

 

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