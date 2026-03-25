In response to Doosan Bobcat’s federal lawsuit against Caterpillar alleging patent infringement on its construction equipment, Caterpillar has filed a counterclaim accusing infringement on six of its patents.

Caterpillar’s counterclaim was filed March 24 against Doosan Bobcat North America and Kansas-based Berry Companies Inc., owner of the Bobcat of North Texas dealership.

The counterclaim also denies any infringement on patents owned by Doosan Bobcat, which sued Caterpillar, along with Cat dealership owner Holt Texas Ltd., on December 2 in U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas.

Caterpillar alleges that Doosan Bobcat infringed on six of its patents and has a history of analyzing Cat construction equipment for such purposes.

“Doosan has long monitored Caterpillar and its products as part of an extensive competitive intelligence program focused on Caterpillar’s products and technologies,” the counterclaim says.

As evidence, Caterpillar points to a former “Bobcat Advantage” website with a detailed comparison of its equipment versus Caterpillar’s. The counterclaim now says that website that “once prominently displayed Doosan’s extensive competitive analysis of Cat equipment” now “conspicuously resolves to a blank page.”

The counterclaim includes underlying source files to the webpage that show the previous Bobcat comparisons.

“Through this extensive competitive intelligence program — that Doosan now conceals from public view — Doosan gained detailed knowledge of Caterpillar’s products and technologies and, on information and belief, Caterpillar’s patents covering those products and technologies,” the counterclaim says.

The patents in question include technology for distributing power in machines, including loaders and excavators; optimizing fuel efficiency and performance, including for excavators; and an automatic system for keeping attachments level when lifting and lowering loads.

Caterpillar lists the following U.S. patents as being infringed upon by Doosan Bobcat:

U.S. Patent No. 8,463,508 (“’508 Patent”) titled “Implement Angle Correction System and Associated Loader.”

U.S. Patent No. 8,612,103 (“’103 Patent”) titled “Implement Angle Correction System and Associated Loader.”

U.S. Patent No. 8,948,998 (“’998 Patent”) titled “Machine Throttle System.”

U.S. Patent No. 7,795,752 (“’752 Patent”) titled “System and Method for Integrated Power Control.”

U.S. Patent No. 7,962,768 (“’768 Patent”) titled “Machine System Having Task-Adjusted Economy Modes.”

U.S. Patent No. 8,374,755 (“’755 Patent”) titled “Machine with Task-Dependent Control.”

Caterpillar alleges Doosan Bobcat sells the infringing products through its dealers in Texas and that the company and dealers make “substantial income from the sale of such infringing products within this judicial District and the State of Texas.”

“For 100 years, Caterpillar’s products have helped build and power America’s infrastructure, as well as countless transit, energy and mining projects across the globe,” a Caterpillar spokesperson said. “We pride ourselves on our continued advancement and investments in innovation to support our customers’ toughest challenges and have a right to protect our intellectual property. We believe that Doosan has infringed upon Caterpillar patents, and Caterpillar will vigorously pursue its claims in court.”

Bobcat’s Claims

Equipment World In previous court filings, Doosan Bobcat has denied allegations of infringing on Caterpillar patents but has not filed a response yet to the amended counterclaims filed March 24.

The company, based in South Korea, sued Caterpillar in December claiming infringement on five of its U.S. patents concerning components on certain skid steers, compact track loaders, excavators, wheel loaders and dozers.

The patents have the following titles:

“Automated Shifting of Hydraulic Drive Systems”

“Variable Engine Control Speed”

“Tracked Utility Vehicle”

“System and Method for Defining a Zone of Operation for a Lift Arm”

“Hydraulic Power Prioritization”

Along with its federal lawsuit, Doosan Bobcat filed a complaint with the U.S. International Trade Commission. In the complaint it seeks to bar entry of any products with the patents from entering the U.S. and sold here, as well as permanent cease and desist orders concerning the patents. It adds that Bobcat has invested “hundreds of millions of dollars” domestically in relation to the patented products.

“Bobcat Company is taking these legal actions to protect our patented technologies, defend fair competition, and safeguard the innovation and craftsmanship that have defined our company for more than 65 years,” the company said in a statement at the time of the court and trade commission filings.

“The 14 Bobcat patents at issue enable functions like maneuverability, power, performance and efficiency. They're foundational to our machines’ strength, versatility and precision, as well as the future of Bobcat innovation, driving advancement across our product lineup and making each machine worthy of carrying the Bobcat brand.”

Caterpillar responded to the trade commission allegations by categorizing the case as one filed by a “South Korean conglomerate” that if granted would affect nearly all its construction equipment, harm the U.S. economy and undermine infrastructure projects.

Two Historic Innovators at War

Both Caterpillar and Bobcat have storied histories in construction equipment innovation, and both have cited those histories in the current legal and trade battles.

Bobcat traces its beginning to 1957 in Minnesota where Cyril and Luis Keller invented a three-wheeled compact loader, which soon ushered in the modern wheeled skid steer. Bobcat has continued to be an innovator in skid steers and other construction equipment, including compact excavators.

“CAT was a late arrival to the skid-steer loader market,” Doosan Bobcat’s suit says. “It did not begin manufacturing skid-steer loaders until 1999, roughly 40 years after Bobcat created the market. Rather than innovate itself, CAT has chosen to take the innovations of Bobcat to attempt to unfairly compete with Bobcat in the skid-steer and broader compact equipment market. This has unfortunately been a pattern for CAT.”

Caterpillar just celebrated its centennial year in 2025. Part of its lineage includes the 1907 invention by Benjamin Holt of replacing wheels on a tractor with continuous tracks. Its counterclaim notes it has a long history of innovations for various construction equipment, including skid steers.

“Recognizing a gap between the products and technology available and customers’ demands, Caterpillar launched its first skid steer loader models in 1999 following extensive engineering development and customer-driven design efforts, incorporating Caterpillar’s vast experience and technological innovations in larger machines,” the company’s counterclaim says. “The company has continued to refine and improve these machines for more than two decades.

“Caterpillar’s innovation extends far beyond mechanical systems. The company has long pioneered electronic machine control, operator interfaces, and integrated control systems that enhance machine performance and operator productivity for machines including skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and excavators.”

A company spokesperson said, “The Caterpillar technologies Doosan has targeted are far from new: they concern patents on products that Caterpillar has manufactured and sold for many years (and in some cases, for over 20 years).”

What’s Next?

Doosan Bobcat now has the chance to file an answer to Caterpillar’s counterclaim in U.S. District Court.

Such cases can take years to reach a conclusion.

Both sides are seeking a jury trial, monetary damages, compensation for any lost revenue should the court find in their favor and legal costs to be paid by the losing party. They also both seek judgment that they did not infringe and that the other, if the court deems so, be stopped from any future infringement.

The International Trade Commission filing is being investigated by the commission. After an evidentiary hearing by an administrative law judge, an initial determination will be made whether there has been a violation. The commission then reviews that determination to make a decision.

Doosan Bobcat has also filed similar claims against Caterpillar in Europe with the United Patent Court and with the German District Court.

For more details on the cases, see Equipment World’s previous coverage: