Case CE dropped one of the biggest product announcements at ConExpo 2026 with its re-entry into the large motor grader market.

The three-model GR series motor grader lineup will range from 240 to 325 horsepower, offering contractors more power for heavy road construction, snow removal, maintenance, site preparation and government applications.

Case’s existing D Series motor grader lineup includes the 137-horsepower 836D and 173-horsepower 856D launched in 2025. Case previously offered two graders in the 200-horsepower range — the 865, positioned just below the 200-horsepower size class, and the 885, positioned just above 200 horsepower — both discontinued about a decade ago.

The new GR925, GR930 and GR935 are the result of a partnership between Case CE parent company CNH Industrial and South African heavy equipment manufacturer Bell Equipment. Under the agreement, Case CE will have exclusive distribution across the United States and Canada for the motor grader models manufactured at Bell facilities.

“For some time, we’ve recognized the gap in the motor grader segment for 200-plus horsepower machines. Crews need more muscle handling heavy roadwork, snow removal and site prep on large jobs,” Terry Dolan, head of CNH Industrial’s construction brands, told attendees. “Today, that changes. Through an exclusive agreement with Bell Equipment, we’re bringing three new motor grader models to North America, complementing our already existing lineup with high-power machines at the top of the range.”

“This collaboration is a significant step for us, allowing our motor grader products to reach North American customers under the Case brand,” added Ashley Bell, CEO at Bell Equipment. “As a full-line equipment provider with a strong dealer network, Case offers a suite of complementary machines that enhance our value proposition for customers in earthmoving applications.”

Equipment World

Case CE showed off the largest of the new models, the 51,209-pound GR935, at North America’s largest construction trade show.

The GR935 is powered by a 325-horsepower Cummins engine paired with a continuous variable transmission (CVT) for consistent power delivery and smooth operation, Case says.

“Motor grader operators really like to have a steady rate of speed as they’re grading, and that CVT transmission really does well with maintaining that speed. It’s going to match the horsepower to what the demand is on that road condition, and a byproduct of that would be fuel savings as well,” said George MacIntyre, Case CE product manager.

Equipment World Customers can choose between responsive electro-hydraulic controls or traditional mechanical control options.

The GR935 comes equipped with a 16-foot moldboard hooked to a protected precision circle with a sealed slew ring bearing. “With it being sealed, it keeps the debris out of there for long life. Also, the accuracy of this is this protected circle is really good, allowing for nice long runs and very accurate grades as well,” added MacIntyre.

An optional blade-impact system helps prevent damage to the moldboard if it hits an obstacle, such as a manhole cover or curb.

The 6×6 all-wheel-drive model uses a hydrostatic system with a dedicated pump and motor on each front wheel, helping the motor grader maintain consistent speed. The maximum forward travel speed is 28 mph.

Equipment World A rearview camera comes standard, and a front-view camera is optional for visibility around the machine and down to the moldboard.

A parallelogram-style rear ripper allows the teeth to penetrate the ground evenly, the company says. All filters are centrally located for maintenance.

Equipment World

CNH-owned precision technology and Case Advanced Smart Features provide onboard guidance, control and GNSS navigation systems. CNH acquired Hemisphere GNSS, a manufacturer of satellite positioning technology, in 2023 and is integrating its proprietary technology in select next-generation machines.

A mastless 3D grade control system is on the product roadmap. Brad Stemper, head of Americas product management for Case CE, says, “It is under development. It is under communication. We’re going to be offering a masted version first through our offering and integrating with Bell on the solution as we go forward.”

The GR Series Motor Graders are also set up to integrate with Trimble, Topcon and Leica grade control systems.

Deliveries of the GR Series Motor Graders are expected to begin in Q4 2026.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here .

Case CE GR935 Motor Grader Specs