Komatsu previewed the first of its next-generation Dash-10 large production dozers at ConExpo 2026: the D175AX-10.

The completely redesigned model replaces the D155AX-8, introducing a new main frame, track frames, powertrain, cab and blade system designed to increase production and reduce total cost of ownership for demanding jobs.

“We’ve made a lot of changes and improvements to this dozer that really steps it up into size class in line with our larger products like the D375 and D475,” said Komatsu Product Manager Robert Hussey. “So, when you think of this dozer, I want you to think of two words: ‘all new.’”

Compared to the D155AX-8, the D175AX-10 provides up to:

26% more horsepower

25% more cubic yards of material moved per hour

15% more fuel efficient (measured in cubic yards moved per gallon of fuel consumed)

35% tighter turning radius

More Power and Performance

Built for large-scale earthmoving and haul-road maintenance, the dozer gets its power from Komatsu’s newest off-road engine, the 450-horsepower DBA127. Already in the company’s WA485-11 wheel loader and HM460-6 haul truck, the 12.74-liter ERG-less engine helps produce more power for stronger penetration. It is designed to lower the total cost of ownership by increasing fuel efficiency and reducing downtime with extended service intervals.

The dozer also features a new four-speed automatic transmission for improved speed control. “Historically, we had a three-speed transmission where you might have some issues trying to dial in exactly what travel speed you need for your application. With this new transmission, we're confident you're able to find the speed that you need to work at, which is most efficient for your job,” says Hussey.

The new steering system features a dedicated steering pump, enabling pivot, power and spin turns without sacrificing blade load, Komatsu says, enhancing maneuverability in side-cutting and scraper-push tasks.

A redesigned 13.9-cubic-yard semi-U blade enhances penetration and reduces material resistance. At launch, a full U-blade will also be available.

A new eight-roller track frame and updated undercarriage are engineered to deliver durability and ride quality in heavy production environments.

Equipment World All-New Cab

The next-generation cab further enhances ride comfort and operator efficiency. All features and functions are within arm’s reach for easy access. Komatsu’s KomVision 360° visibility system comes standard and is viewable on the touchscreen monitor.

For added safety, the dozer will not release the parking brake or go into gear unless the operator is in the seat. A dedicated beacon on the outside of the cab alerts the foreman when the operator’s seatbelt is buckled.

The dozer is designed to integrate with Komatsu’s broader digital and lifecycle support solutions and is supported by Smart Construction solutions, Komatsu Care programs, Komatsu Genuine Parts and other service offerings.

The D175AX-10 is scheduled for commercial release in North America in late 2026.