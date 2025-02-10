Ammann’s New Plate Compactors are Built for Speed

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Feb 10, 2025
Ammann APR 52/75 reversible vibratory plate compactors
Ammann

Ammann’s re-engineered reversible vibratory plate compactors are now faster – both in forward and reverse – and built to climb grades as steep as 30%.

The  APR 52/75 and APR 58/75  clocked in at 29 meters per minute or 1.1 mph during field testing. “The previous Ammann models were the fastest on the market, and these plates can make the same claim. They are also great climbers,” said Ralf Brutschin, global commercial manager of light compaction at Ammann.

Beyond speed, Ammann has improved comfort, touting reduced hand-arm vibration levels when in reverse. Both plate variants have working widths of 17.7 inches that can be expanded with extensions of 3 inches or 5.9 inches.

A new exterior design, which features protective tubes to guard the plates instead of hoods, has reduced the weight of the compactor, eased access to daily maintenance checkpoints and improved air circulation, the company says.

The improved circulation has allowed Ammann to offer gas engines as an option for the first time. A diesel engine with diesel particulate filter is still available for those customers who need to comply with environmental standards or work in confined spaces.

Both models offer the following engine options:

  • Hatz 1B40 diesel e-start (current EMEA)
  • Hatz 1B50E diesel e-start EPA (current US)
  • Hatz 1B50E diesel e-start EPA with DPF
  • Honda GX390 petrol hand-start

Intuitive controls make the APR 52/75 and APR 58/75 easy to operate, while long intervals between fluid and filter changes reduce maintenance costs, Ammann says.

The twin-shaft exciter unit enables the operator to change directions easily. The variable hydrostatic unit allows the machines to move smoothly in forward and reverse, the company says. On-the-spot vibration can be used in challenging areas.

Other new features include:

  • Improved lashing points suitable for 10 metric-ton hooks.
  • A smaller battery with comparable performance to its larger predecessor. The battery has jump-start capability for charging during longer standing times.
  • An improved drawbar for better maneuverability and lower HAV when in reverse.
  • An improved V-belt system with a longer service life. 
