The new Asphalt Zipper 300XLP, shown here at ConExpo 2026, can cut down to 10 inches and at 30 inches wide for trenching on asphalt and milling roads for repairs.

Asphalt Zipper has now brought its reclaimers — a combination trencher and milling machine — down to a smaller level as an attachment for compact track loaders.

The Utah-based company unveiled two new low-profile reclaimer attachments at ConExpo 2026, the 300XLP and 420XLP, which it says “deliver production levels typically reserved for self-propelled reclaimers.”

Asphalt Zippers are used to repair roads and open utility trenches in asphalt. They can pulverize asphalt and chip seal roads and surfaces. As a utility trencher, they are significantly faster and less expensive than saw-cutting, chunking and hauling away asphalt, the company says. Their smaller size also makes them more cost-efficient and practical for smaller jobs compared to self-contained reclaimers.

Equipment World Both reclaimer attachments run on their own 130-horsepower Cummins turbo-cooled Tier 4 Final diesel engines, independently of the host machine’s hydraulics and engine.

They can cut as deep as 10 inches in a single pass. The 300XLP has a cutting width of 30 inches, while the 420XLP cuts a 42-inch path. Other widths are also available.

They can be used for such tasks as utility trenching, surface milling, full-depth reclamation and soil stabilization, the company says. “The low-profile design improves operator sight lines, while the high-powered engine delivers torque and milling depth beyond traditional skid-steer cold planers.”

The attachments can help contractors perform their own milling operations without having to outsource to subcontractors, and they cost less than a self-contained machine, according to Asphalt Zipper.

Equipment World The company cites these other benefits:

Increased speed and production over traditional hand-held tools like saws and jackhammers.

Ability to reuse reclaimed material as road base or backfill, helping crews avoid costly material hauling.

Simple training so even inexperienced operators can learn to operate them.

They are operated by wireless control box, which is mounted inside the CTL cab, by wireless, handheld remote control, or by the attachment’s side control panel.

They are compatible with CTLs weighing at least 10,000 pounds. Asphalt Zipper also provides custom trailers for its reclaimers with a variety of hitches available.

Equipment World Other features on the Asphalt Zipper attachments:

Replaceable carbide teeth on the cutter head.

100-gallon water tank and spray nozzles to suppress dust and cool the cutting teeth.

Front wheels to assist with cutting accuracy.

Hydraulic cutting depth adjustment.

Hydraulically activated auto adjusting clutch.

Hydraulically secured top hatch over the cutting drum.

Automatic hydraulic belt tensioning.

Lights for night work.

“Our new low-profile models unlock serious production power for thousands of crews who already own compact track loaders,” says Terry Hansen, CEO of Asphalt Zipper. “They now have the ability to do high-quality reclamation, surface milling and milling jobs on their own terms — without needing to rent, wait for subcontractors or compromise on quality.”

The reclaimers were unveiled at ConExpo 2026 and are now available for purchase.

Equipment World

Asphalt Zipper

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.