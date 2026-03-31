Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values

Asphalt Zipper’s New Reclaimer for CTLs Repairs Roads, Cuts Trenches

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Mar 31, 2026
The new Asphalt Zipper 300XLP, shown here at ConExpo 2026, can cut down to 10 inches and at 30 inches wide for trenching on asphalt and milling roads for repairs.
The new Asphalt Zipper 300XLP, shown here at ConExpo 2026, can cut down to 10 inches and at 30 inches wide for trenching on asphalt and milling roads for repairs.
Equipment World

Asphalt Zipper has now brought its reclaimers — a combination trencher and milling machine — down to a smaller level as an attachment for compact track loaders.

The Utah-based company unveiled two new low-profile reclaimer attachments at ConExpo 2026, the 300XLP and 420XLP, which it says “deliver production levels typically reserved for self-propelled reclaimers.”

Asphalt Zippers are used to repair roads and open utility trenches in asphalt. They can pulverize asphalt and chip seal roads and surfaces. As a utility trencher, they are significantly faster and less expensive than saw-cutting, chunking and hauling away asphalt, the company says. Their smaller size also makes them more cost-efficient and practical for smaller jobs compared to self-contained reclaimers.

Aphalt Zipper Side FrontEquipment WorldBoth reclaimer attachments run on their own 130-horsepower Cummins turbo-cooled Tier 4 Final diesel engines, independently of the host machine’s hydraulics and engine.  

They can cut as deep as 10 inches in a single pass. The 300XLP has a cutting width of 30 inches, while the 420XLP cuts a 42-inch path. Other widths are also available.

They can be used for such tasks as utility trenching, surface milling, full-depth reclamation and soil stabilization, the company says. “The low-profile design improves operator sight lines, while the high-powered engine delivers torque and milling depth beyond traditional skid-steer cold planers.”

The attachments can help contractors perform their own milling operations without having to outsource to subcontractors, and they cost less than a self-contained machine, according to Asphalt Zipper.

The Asphalt Zipper reclaimers for CTLs can be operated by its side control panel, a wireless in-cab controller or by hand-held remote control.The Asphalt Zipper reclaimers for CTLs can be operated by its side control panel, a wireless in-cab controller or by hand-held remote control.Equipment WorldThe company cites these other benefits:

  • Increased speed and production over traditional hand-held tools like saws and jackhammers.
  • Ability to reuse reclaimed material as road base or backfill, helping crews avoid costly material hauling.
  • Simple training so even inexperienced operators can learn to operate them.

They are operated by wireless control box, which is mounted inside the CTL cab, by wireless, handheld remote control, or by the attachment’s side control panel.

They are compatible with CTLs weighing at least 10,000 pounds. Asphalt Zipper also provides custom trailers for its reclaimers with a variety of hitches available.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Handheld remote control for operating Asphalt Zipper's CTL reclaimer attachments.Handheld remote control for operating Asphalt Zipper's CTL reclaimer attachments.Equipment WorldOther features on the Asphalt Zipper attachments:

  • Replaceable carbide teeth on the cutter head.
  • 100-gallon water tank and spray nozzles to suppress dust and cool the cutting teeth.
  • Front wheels to assist with cutting accuracy.
  • Hydraulic cutting depth adjustment.
  • Hydraulically activated auto adjusting clutch.
  • Hydraulically secured top hatch over the cutting drum.
  • Automatic hydraulic belt tensioning.
  • Lights for night work.

“Our new low-profile models unlock serious production power for thousands of crews who already own compact track loaders,” says Terry Hansen, CEO of Asphalt Zipper. “They now have the ability to do high-quality reclamation, surface milling and milling jobs on their own terms — without needing to rent, wait for subcontractors or compromise on quality.”

The reclaimers were unveiled at ConExpo 2026 and are now available for purchase.

The Asphalt Zipper CTL reclaimer attachments feature removable carbide teethThe Asphalt Zipper CTL reclaimer attachments feature removable carbide teethEquipment World

The Asphalt Zipper 300XLP at ConExpo 2026The Asphalt Zipper 300XLP at ConExpo 2026Asphalt Zipper

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

 

Related Stories
Open Front brush cutter hd s3 front bar
Compact equipment attachments
Blue Diamond Debuts Heavy Duty Open Front Brush Cutter for Skid Steers, CTLs
Avant Attachments
Compact equipment attachments
Avant Tecno Releases New Forestry Mulcher, Timber Grab for Compact Wheel Loaders
Hdx Grapple 1
Compact equipment attachments
Blue Diamond Attachments Expands Lineup with HDX Rock Grapple Bucket
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Partner Insights
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Hitachi ZW140-7 wheel loader equipped with a Steelwrist SQL50 automatic quick coupler and a snowblower attachment.
Wheel Loaders
Hitachi Releases New Midsize ZW120-7 and ZW140-7 Wheel Loaders
The next-gen models get new cabs, productivity-enhancing tech and ConSite telematics, among other features to improve efficiency and safety.
Wacker Neuson's all-new ET40 is produced at the company's Wisconsin plant.
Compact Excavators
Wacker Neuson Debuts New ET40 Mini Excavator with Updated Cab, Improved Visibility
Kubota Svl753 Ctl b Wdj0n1 Zfy
Market Pulse
The Best-Selling Construction Equipment of 2025
Bobcat Iron Insider Thumb
Technology
Iron Insider: What Bobcat’s RogueX3 Tells Us About the Future of Technology ROI
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Featured Sponsor
New Holland Construction’s Hottest Machine Launches at CONEXPO 2026
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All