Sany rolled out its new SSR212 single-drum compactor at ConExpo 2026 with a standard high-traction mode for climbing hills and traversing loose soil and rough terrain.

The SSR212 is made for compacting soil, gravel and base materials for roads, site development, subdivisions and large earthwork projects, the company says.

The single-drum compactor weighs 27,337 pounds and runs on a 160-gross-horsepower Cummins diesel engine. Its drum is 84 inches wide and has a top vibration frequency of 36 hertz.

Loads of Standard Features

Features on the new roller include:

Lowered ROPS/FOPS-certified cab with improved visibility, increased stability and lower transport height.

7-inch touchscreen display with integrated backup camera.

Automatic eco mode.

Auto idle shutdown.

Three-speed throttle switch.

AM/FM radio with USB charging and Bluetooth connectivity.

Self-defrost rear window.

Automatic heating and cooling control.

Heated air-suspension cloth seat with adjustable armrests.

Front windshield wiper with adjustable speed.

Adjustable tilt steering wheel.

Cupholder.

Single-lever control for travel and vibration.

Upgraded Danfoss vibration system with selectable, dual vibration frequencies of 24-32 / 28-36 Hz and dual amplitudes.

Simplified service access.

The roller can be equipped with a smooth or padfoot drum and with cab or open canopy.

Sany SSR212 Single Drum Roller Specs