Volvo Launches New Lower-Cost 7-Metric-Ton SD70 Soil Compactor

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Don McLoud
Mar 27, 2026
Volvo's new SD70 soil compactor features a 66-inch drum in smooth or padfoot configuration.
Volvo's new SD70 soil compactor features a 66-inch drum in smooth or padfoot configuration.
Volvo CE

Volvo CE has rolled out a new single-drum soil compactor, the SD70, designed for the cost-conscious contractor.

The 7-metric-ton roller shares the same drum design with Volvo’s SD75 but at a lower price, the company says.

“With simplified features, low fuel consumption and strong residual value, the SD70 keeps costs down and uptime high,” says Justin Zupanc, Volvo CE compaction product manager.

The SD70 weighs about 1,000 pounds less than the SD75. It features the same standard vibration frequency of 1,850 / 2,025 vibrations per minute but has lower centrifugal force and amplitude.

The compactor runs on a 74-horsepower Volvo Tier 4 Final diesel engine designed to deliver high torque at low rpm, as well as conserve fuel, the company says. “The engine’s passive regeneration feature enhances productivity by cleaning filters automatically without impacting performance or requiring operator input.”

Volvo Sd70 Soil Compactor Operator PlatformThe roller comes standard with an ergonomically designed open platform. A canopy sunshade is optional.

The SD70 can be configured as single smooth or padfoot drum.

Maintenance points are placed at ground level. Volvo says it provides a lifetime frame guarantee.

The SD70 comes with standard CareTrack telematics. Advanced ActiveCare Direct telematics are optional. The systems come with 24/7 machine monitoring from Volvo’s Uptime Center, as well as provide weekly performance reports and preventive maintenance alerts.

Volvo SD70 Soil Compactor Specs

Volvo Sd70 Soil Compactor SpecsVolvo CE

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.

 

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