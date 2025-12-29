New Cat Service Commitment: Two-Day Repairs, Parts Next-Day, or You Get Paid

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 29, 2025
Updated Dec 30, 2025
Cat Cva Cm20251203 1aca5 63e10
Caterpillar

Upgraded Cat Services Commitments include:

  • Next-Day Parts: Guarantees availability of the genuine Cat maintenance, wear and repair parts, accessible for pickup at the customer’s requested dealer location, within one day of initial contact — or the customer gets paid for the value of the part up to $1,000 in Cat Credits.
  • Two-Day Repair: For CVAs that include dealer labor, qualified common repairs will be completed within two business days of approval to proceed or the customer’s preferred time, or the customer will receive $1,000 in Cat Credits.

Cat says the revamped CVAs are designed to keep the customer’s business and equipment moving. Every CVA will have an opportunity to upgrade to the new Services Commitment, with global rollouts of the new program beginning in the first quarter of 2026 and continuing throughout the year and into 2027.

“Our new Services Commitment program with a CVA is all about offering the customer hassle-free, peace-of-mind equipment ownership. Customers dealing with downtime need to act fast, and they need parts to get the equipment up and running quickly. Our new Services Commitment delivers just that – Two-Day Repairs, Parts Next-Day, or the customer gets paid,” said Ebban Clause, vice president of sales and marketing for Cat’s Construction Industries Services Division.

CVAs can be customized to meet specific customer needs and equipment coverage, including portability and transferability options.

CVAs offer 24/7 access to asset insights through equipment health management tools such as VisionLink and Cat Inspect. As part of the agreement, customers receive support from their local Cat dealer. Genuine Cat parts and fluids are available for scheduled planned maintenance at the customer’s desired location and maintenance interval.

Dealer participation may vary. Customers should contact their local Cat dealer for availability, major repairs commitment, and terms and conditions of the new Services Commitment coverage.

