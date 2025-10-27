Contractors can hold up to fluids in six tanks on the new MTOS.

Thunder Creek launched several new products at this year’s Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, but the company’s new Multi Tank Oil Skid took center stage at the booth.

Based on Thunder Creek’s current platforms available in trailer form and as truck upfits, the new MTOS has six tanks available in sizes of 25, 55, or 115 gallons, totaling either 460 or 690 gallons. Contractors can use this machine to hold engine and hydraulic oil, coolant, diesel, DEF and waste oil reclaim.

Equipment World

Available options include grease and reclaim systems and an optional air compressor with a 50-foot, half-inch hose. For skids with four fresh fluids can only add one of the additional systems.

Contractors can also add grease kits in 35- and 120-pound capacities and DEF in 55- or 115-gallon capacities.

Even with these new features, Larry Lea, vice president of sales, says the core selling point remains avoiding hazmat endorsement – and often not requiring a CDL – when using and transporting these multi-tank products, as well as being able to move them to remote or challenging areas.

Equipment World

“[A key selling point] again, the demand for products that can get to more challenging areas, more remote areas where a truck or trailer cannot get, all in a compact design that has all of the same features and benefits that we have on the bigger trailer platforms or truck platforms,” he says.

Quick Specs

Tanks: 6

Available tank sizes: 25, 55, and 115 gallons – will amount to 460 or 690 gallons

Acceptable fluids: engine oil, hydraulic oil, coolant, diesel, DEF, waste oil reclaim

Length: 133 to 162 inches

Width: 65 inches

Height: 68 inches

Also at this year’s show, Thunder Creek announced two other machines: