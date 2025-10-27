Thunder Creek Showcases New Multi-Tank Oil Skid at Utility Expo

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Oct 27, 2025
Updated Oct 28, 2025
Contractors can hold up to fluids in six tanks on the new MTOS.
Equipment World

Thunder Creek launched several new products at this year’s Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, but the company’s new Multi Tank Oil Skid took center stage at the booth.

Based on Thunder Creek’s current platforms available in trailer form and as truck upfits, the new MTOS has six tanks available in sizes of 25, 55, or 115 gallons, totaling either 460 or 690 gallons. Contractors can use this machine to hold engine and hydraulic oil, coolant, diesel, DEF and waste oil reclaim.

Thunder Creek FrontEquipment World

Available options include grease and reclaim systems and an optional air compressor with a 50-foot, half-inch hose. For skids with four fresh fluids can only add one of the additional systems.

Contractors can also add grease kits in 35- and 120-pound capacities and DEF in 55- or 115-gallon capacities.

Even with these new features, Larry Lea, vice president of sales, says the core selling point remains avoiding hazmat endorsement – and often not requiring a CDL – when using and transporting these multi-tank products, as well as being able to move them to remote or challenging areas.

Thunder Creek Mtos HosesEquipment World

“[A key selling point] again, the demand for products that can get to more challenging areas, more remote areas where a truck or trailer cannot get, all in a compact design that has all of the same features and benefits that we have on the bigger trailer platforms or truck platforms,” he says.

Quick Specs

  • Tanks: 6
  • Available tank sizes: 25, 55, and 115 gallons – will amount to 460 or 690 gallons
  • Acceptable fluids: engine oil, hydraulic oil, coolant, diesel, DEF, waste oil reclaim
  • Length: 133 to 162 inches
  • Width: 65 inches
  • Height: 68 inches

Also at this year’s show, Thunder Creek announced two other machines:

  • Service & Lube Skid: replicates a complete service station with room for eight fluids, compatible with fluids including engine oil, hydraulic oil, coolant, waste oil reclaim and top-off diesel. The SLS’s total fluid volume must also equal 460 or 690 gallons, and contractors can options including a used oil reclaim system, used coolant reclaim system, grease kits at 35 and 120 pounds, and an air compressor.
  • Multi-Tank Diesel Skid: Made to pump diesel only, the MTS comes in either 690- or 920-gallon configurations with tank sizes of 55 or 115 gallons. The MTS is also available with DEF.
