Link-Belt rolled out its newest excavator at ConExpo 2026, the 27-metric-ton 245 X4S with reduced tail swing.

The company says the excavator is designed to bring more maneuverability and power to confined areas, including urban construction, roadwork, utility installation and demolition. It runs on a 160-horsepower Isuzu engine that does not require a diesel particulate filter.

Link-Belt Operators get four operating modes to choose from:

Lifting — Increases hydraulic pressure and control for lifting and precision placement.

Eco — Increases fuel efficiency during general excavation.

Power — Increases productivity and heavy-duty cycling.

Speed Priority — Increases cycle times when quick movement is needed.

Inside the cab, operators will find a high-definition, 10-inch anti-glare LCD monitor. The monitor can be customized to display information like attachment names, system alerts, SCR regeneration status and in-cab pressure controls. It is also integrated with Link-Belt’s camera system WAVES for 230-degree visibility around the excavator.

On the tech side, the 245 comes ready for Precision Grade. This allows owners to add IMU sensors and automated 2D Machine Guidance kits with less time and labor.

Link-Belt Other optional technology includes:

Height and Depth Alarm — A warning sounds and on-screen notifications appear when entering hazardous areas.

Digital Level — Real-time display of attachment height, roll and pitch for smoother loading and for cutting accurate slopes.

Payload — Store up to six truck capacities and 10 bucket dimensions for real-time monitoring of bucket volume to prevent overloading trucks. You can also view loading history.

Link-Belt The excavator gets Link-Belt’s electronically controlled hydraulic pump system with Spool Stroke Control. The system “delivers smooth, responsive operation with improved controllability,” the company says.

For attachments, a new Customizable Hydraulic Flow Balance allows operators to adjust flow to their preference. The system also reduces arm drift when maneuvering heavy attachments during a swing, according to Link-Belt.

The fuel filter is required to be changed every 500 hours. The company says the DEF tank has a 2% to 3% consumption rate to the engine’s diesel fuel for longer runtime between refills. Service points have been placed at ground level.

Link-Belt

Operating weight: 61,200 lbs.

Engine: 160-hp Isuzu AR-4HK1X

Max dig depth: 21’ 10”

Max reach: 32’ 4”

Tail swing: 5’ 11”

Max travel speed: 3.1 mph

Bucket capacity: 0.65 – 1.8 cu. yd.

Arm force: 25,100 lbs.

Bucket dig force: 34,600 lbs.