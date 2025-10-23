Chevron: New Clarity Hydraulic Oil Delivers Fuel Savings for Construction Equipment

Don McLoud
Oct 23, 2025
Chevron Lubricants just upgraded its Clarity line of ashless hydraulic oils for construction equipment with new names and improvements. 

The revamped product line consists of Clarity EliteSyn AW (formerly Clarity Synthetic AW) and Clarity AW (formerly Clarity Hydraulic AW).

The company says its Clarity EliteSyn AW “has shown up to 13% fuel savings and 11% productivity gains in excavator field trials, while reducing varnish buildup and extending oil life beyond 10,000 hours. That means fewer maintenance stops, longer equipment life, and a smaller environmental footprint — a crucial advantage as construction projects face tighter sustainability and efficiency goals.”

Both hydraulic oils are a zinc-free ashless formulation with no heavy metals, which Chevron says is safer for people, wildlife and aquatic environments. The company’s VARTECH technology minimizes varnish and sludge build-up.

The Clarity EliteSyn AW features “superior oxidation and thermal stability with TOST life over 10,000 hours, high VI and pour point below –40°F.”

Clarity AW features “extended oil life and superior wear protection” as well as “high compatibility and filterability.”

“Clarity EliteSyn AW and Clarity AW reflect Chevron’s mission to deliver lubricants that not only excel in performance but also support our customers’ sustainability objectives,” said Max Cundiff, industrial sector manager at Chevron. “Operators can be confident they are investing in products that extend equipment life, reduce downtime and help protect the environments where they operate.”

Both Clarity EliteSyn AW and Clarity AW are available in multiple ISO grades. Details: www.chevronlubricants.com.

 

