Caterpillar is entering the crowded compact utility loader market with the introduction of the TUL100.

The stand-on mini track loader was announced at a media preview event ahead of ConExpo 2026, with production set to begin in the second half of the year. Commercial availability is slated for the first half of 2027.

Compact utility loaders are the fifth most popular product category by new financed equipment sales, according to Fusable’s EDA finance data, with nearly 11,000 units sold in 2025. The current top five manufacturers are Bobcat, Kubota, Toro, Ditch Witch and Vermeer.

Why is Cat Making Compact Utility Loaders?

So, why is Cat entering the compact utility loader market? Product commercialization manager Dustin Adams says the simple reason is customers are asking for it. “They are looking for a mini track loader in the 1,000-pound rated operating capacity size class, and we’re really excited to bring this to market.”

The TUL100 is ideal for for tight spaces where larger machines are unable to work.

Equipment World

While limited specs were shared at the launch, Cat disclosed that the TUL100 will be powered by a 24-horsepower Cat1.1 turbo diesel engine and a hydraulic system with 16 gallons per minute of flow.

The TUL 100 weighs 3,600 pounds and has a maximum lift height of 7 feet.

Three configuration options will be available:

36-inch narrow track with a CII (common industry interface) coupler

42-inch wide track with a CII

42-inch wide track with a NSSL (narrow skid steer loader) coupler

“We’re trying to make it super simple for our customers to purchase these machines so that’s why we’re offering limited configurations, but we also know that customization is going to be critical, so we are going to have a large portfolio of aftermarket field-install attachments and kits — additional lighting, light guards, grab handles coupler guards, things like that.”

A wide range of attachments, including augers, power box rakes, trenchers, buckets and forks, will add versatility.

Equipment World The multifunction joysticks will be adjustable based on the operator’s skill set. “If you have a novice operator who is feeling their way through learning how to operate, you can tune these joysticks and controls down to meet their skillset,” said Adams.

The operator passcodes add security. The TUL100 will be supported by Cat VisionLink.

Cat designed and built the model from the ground up. It will be manufactured at its plant in Mexico. “The same performance and power that you expect in our compact track loaders, you can expect in the DNA of this CUL,” said Adams.

Equipment World

Caterpillar TUL100 Compact Utility Loader Specs