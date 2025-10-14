Bobcat recently finished a $4.8 million renovation of its Bismarck, North Dakota, facility that modernized over 22,000 square feet of the plant.

Included in the renovation were employee break rooms, meeting areas, conference rooms and office spaces. The renovated facility enhances employee safety and productivity through additions like ergonomic workstations and advanced warning lighting.

Bobcat’s Bismarck plant manufactures excavators and parts and houses one of the company’s key engineering facilities, the Bobcat Acceleration Center.

Bobcat has invested $82 million in its North Dakota plants in the last 10 years.

Ammann Adds Three U.S. Dealers

Soil and asphalt compactor manufacturer Ammann has added four new dealers in the U.S.:

Crawler Supply: Case, New Holland dealer in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Contractor’s Machinery: Case, Toro dealer in Tennessee

Stone Equipment: Case, Kobelco, Sakai dealer in Montgomery, Alabama

Ammann

The dealers will offer Ammann’s product line of soil and asphalt compactors and light compaction equipment.

4Rivers Joins Trimble Tech Outlet Network

The latest dealership to join Trimble’s Technology Outlet network is John Deere construction dealer 4Rivers Equipment.

Based in Greeley, Colorado, 4Rivers will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology using John Deere construction equipment. 4Rivers will offer Trimble tech in Colorado, New Mexico and the El Paso, Texas, area.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new part of the company’s civil construction distribution strategy aimed at making it easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and use Trimble systems, including the Trimble Works Subscription.

Trimble’s first Technology Outlet was at Texas and Oklahoma Komatsu dealer Kirby-Smith Machinery.

XCMG Signs New U.S. Dealer in Wyoming

Gilette, Wyoming-based heavy equipment service provider Dull Knife Equipment is now XCMG’s newest stateside dealer. The partnership also coincides with the grand opening of Dull Knife Equipment’s newly renovated 16,000-square-foot facility.

Dull Knife Equipment

Dull Knife Equipment provides heavy equipment service to companies in the construction, industrial, mining and oil and gas industries.