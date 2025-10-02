Industry Roundup: Palfinger Opens New Illinois Parts Center

The new Palfinger facility in Huntley, Illinois
Palfinger

Crane and aerial lift equipment manufacturer Palfinger has officially opened its $15 million parts distribution facility in Huntley, Illinois. The 177,000-square-foot facility can handle 75,000 shipments a year and stocks more than 60,000 spare parts for Palfinger’s product range.

The new facility, which will function as the central hub for Palfinger’s North American spare parts operations, features an AutoStore robotics part picking system.

The facility will be run in partnership with Palfinger's longtime global logistics provider L.I.T.

Palfinger will attempt to double its global aftermarket business revenue by 2030 via service infrastructure investments, in addition to a $1 billion total revenue goal in the same time frame. 

Tadano Sells Texas Rental Company to Sunbelt

Crane manufacturer Tadano recently sold its four-store Texas heavy rental equipment business Rabern Rentals to Sunbelt Rentals.

Acquired as part of Tadano’s acquisition of Manitex International earlier this year, Rabern has locations in Hereford, Lubbock and Amarillo, Texas. All other companies acquired as part of the Manitex agreement will remain part of Tadano.

Rabern Rentals offers equipment rentals in the following categories: compaction, earth moving, concrete & masonry, lawn & garden, surface prep and more.

The sale of Rabern reflects Tadano’s decision to focus on designing and manufacturing lifting and access equipment, according to Dean Barley, president and CEO of Tadano America Corporation.

Deutz Acquires Heavy Equipment Repair Provider OnSite Diesel

Engine manufacturer Deutz Corporation has acquired the assets of Texas heavy equipment repair provider OnSite Diesel. The company will continue operating under the OnSite Diesel brand out of its Willis, Texas, location and will retain all its associates.

An Onsite Diesel service truck.An Onsite Diesel service truck.OnSite Diesel

OnSite Diesel services machines used in pipeline installation, rock quarry operations and landfill management in a 250-mile radius from its Willis headquarters.

Deutz anticipates OnSite Diesel to expand into new markets and strengthen its U.S. presence.

