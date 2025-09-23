Industry Roundup: Komatsu Announces Another Autonomous Mining AI Partnership

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Sep 23, 2025
Komatsu dump trucks will get tech upgrades through its new partnership with Applied Intuition.
Komatsu dump trucks will get tech upgrades through its new partnership with Applied Intuition.
Applied Intuition

A month after announcing its quarry-focused dump truck autonomy collaboration with California startup Pronto, Komatsu has entered another autonomy agreement for its mining equipment, this time with vehicle intelligence and AI software provider Applied Intuition.

The multi-year agreement will see Komatsu use Applied Intuition’s Vehicle OS to integrate new tech into its equipment and leverage the provider’s autonomy and AI tech for haulage and collision avoidance. Such tools are meant to help the mining industry address safety risks, environmental pressures, labor shortages and a rising demand for critical minerals.

Key to Applied Intuition’s tech offerings are onboard systems for data processing and AI application that reduce dependency on high-bandwidth networks and continuous high-precision Global Navigation Satellite System signals.

This collaboration represents Applied Intuition’s entry into the mining sector.

JCB Breaks Ground on New Midwest Parts Distribution Center

Through a collaboration with logistics partner DSV, JCB recently broke ground on a new parts distribution warehouse in Plainfield, Illinois, that becomes its biggest multi-client warehouse in the Chicago metro region.

Dsv GroundbreakingDSV

The finished facility will cover 804,000 square feet, including 740,000 square feet of floor place, plus a 43,000-square-foot mezzanine and 22,000 square feet of office space. Around 275,000 square feet will be allotted to JCB, replacing its current operations in Aurora, Illinois.

Other features of the future facility include 75 dock doors, three drive-in doors and 40-foot ceiling height.

VitalEdge Acquires Integrated Rental

Heavy equipment dealership management solutions provider VitalEdge has acquired Integral Rental, a dealership rental management software provider. The acquisition follows several years of collaboration and partnership between the two software providers.

All Integrated Rental’s employees will join VitalEdge, and its CEO, Alise Moncure, will become VitalEdge’s president of expansion markets.

Dynapac Expands Dealership Network in Southeast U.S.

Ascendum Machinery.Ascendum Machinery.Dynapac

Southeast heavy equipment dealer Ascendum Machinery has joined the Dynapac dealership network and will bring its full equipment lineup to contractors in North Carolina, South Carolina and east Tennessee. Ascendum Machinery has 12 locations in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
How to Identify Damaged OTR Tires

Ascendum Machinery also sells and services Volvo CE, Bobcat and LeeBoy equipment.

Trimble Names Fourth Technology Outlet

Trimble has added to its Technology Outlet network, with John Deere dealer Martin Equipment covering Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. Martin will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology using Deere and Wacker Neuson earthmoving equipment for customers in central Illinois, eastern Iowa and northeast Missouri.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new part of Trimble’s civil construction distribution strategy aimed at making it easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and use Trimble systems.

Related Stories
The Skydio X10 quadcopter drone
Technology
Sunbelt Rentals Now Offers Skydio X10 Drones for Construction
John Deere Ops Center
Components
Deere Expands Operations Center with Parts Ordering Capabilities
A Miller Formless paver at work in Minnesota.
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Power Curbers Acquires Miller Formless Pavers
Over 50% of contractors said their fleet strategy has changed in the last year.
Market Pulse
Survey: More Contractors Favor Rentals and Buying Used Equipment in 2025
Top Stories
2026 Yamaha Viking Ranch Edition
Compact equipment
2026 Yamaha Viking UTV: Rugged Durability at a Value Price
Starting at under $15,000, the UTV packs a 700-class engine, three-seat cab, dump bed, 1,500-pound towing capacity and two trim levels.
Cat 735 Adt
Off-Road Trucks
Cat's Next-Generation Articulated Dump Trucks Get Smart Automatic Features
The 2026 Ford F-150 Lightning STX is an all-new trim for the electric pickup line with a longer range, off-road enhancements and a new color: Argon Blue.
Pickups
Ford Reveals Longer-Range STX Trim for 2026 F-150 Lightning to Replace XLT
Huddig Thumb
Heavy equipment
Closer Look: The Huddig 1370 Cable, An All-in-One Loader, Excavator and Lift
Sherpa F50
Compact Wheel Loaders
Sherpa Releases its Most Powerful Articulated Loader Yet, the F50
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
HOW TO IDENTIFY DAMAGED OFF-THE-ROAD TIRES
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All