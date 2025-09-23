Komatsu dump trucks will get tech upgrades through its new partnership with Applied Intuition.

A month after announcing its quarry-focused dump truck autonomy collaboration with California startup Pronto, Komatsu has entered another autonomy agreement for its mining equipment, this time with vehicle intelligence and AI software provider Applied Intuition.

The multi-year agreement will see Komatsu use Applied Intuition’s Vehicle OS to integrate new tech into its equipment and leverage the provider’s autonomy and AI tech for haulage and collision avoidance. Such tools are meant to help the mining industry address safety risks, environmental pressures, labor shortages and a rising demand for critical minerals.

Key to Applied Intuition’s tech offerings are onboard systems for data processing and AI application that reduce dependency on high-bandwidth networks and continuous high-precision Global Navigation Satellite System signals.

This collaboration represents Applied Intuition’s entry into the mining sector.

JCB Breaks Ground on New Midwest Parts Distribution Center

Through a collaboration with logistics partner DSV, JCB recently broke ground on a new parts distribution warehouse in Plainfield, Illinois, that becomes its biggest multi-client warehouse in the Chicago metro region.

DSV

The finished facility will cover 804,000 square feet, including 740,000 square feet of floor place, plus a 43,000-square-foot mezzanine and 22,000 square feet of office space. Around 275,000 square feet will be allotted to JCB, replacing its current operations in Aurora, Illinois.

Other features of the future facility include 75 dock doors, three drive-in doors and 40-foot ceiling height.

VitalEdge Acquires Integrated Rental

Heavy equipment dealership management solutions provider VitalEdge has acquired Integral Rental, a dealership rental management software provider. The acquisition follows several years of collaboration and partnership between the two software providers.

All Integrated Rental’s employees will join VitalEdge, and its CEO, Alise Moncure, will become VitalEdge’s president of expansion markets.

Dynapac Expands Dealership Network in Southeast U.S.

Dynapac

Southeast heavy equipment dealer Ascendum Machinery has joined the Dynapac dealership network and will bring its full equipment lineup to contractors in North Carolina, South Carolina and east Tennessee. Ascendum Machinery has 12 locations in Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Ascendum Machinery also sells and services Volvo CE, Bobcat and LeeBoy equipment.

Trimble Names Fourth Technology Outlet

Trimble has added to its Technology Outlet network, with John Deere dealer Martin Equipment covering Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. Martin will now sell Trimble grade control, site positioning systems and correction services technology using Deere and Wacker Neuson earthmoving equipment for customers in central Illinois, eastern Iowa and northeast Missouri.

Trimble Technology Outlets are a new part of Trimble’s civil construction distribution strategy aimed at making it easier for users of all machine types to purchase, install and use Trimble systems.