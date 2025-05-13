Industry Roundup: Trimble Appoints First John Deere Technology Outlet

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 13, 2025
Murphy Tractor has stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio.
Trimble

Murphy Tractor and Equipment, a 30-store Midwest dealership, has been named Trimble’s first John Deere Technology Outlet. This makes the dealership an authorized Trimble civil construction reseller.

Contractors can purchase Trimble machine control, site positioning systems and correction services technology directly from Murphy Tractor for use on Deere and Hamm construction equipment.

Murphy Tractor has stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Ohio. The company’s first sales of Trimble tech will be in Ohio and parts of Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia, before expanding across its whole territory.

N&S Tractor Adds Case Construction Support in 3 States

A few weeks after acquiring Sonsray Machinery’s Case Construction contracts, West Coast dealer N&S Tractor is establishing sales and service support in its new territories.

N&S Tractor will assume operations of the Sonsray Machinery locations in Redding, California, and Sparks, Nevada. Case Construction support will be added to the following locations and N&S Tractor stores:

  • Auburn, Washington will be served by N&S Tractor in Hillsboro, Oregon.
  • Marysville, Washington will be served by N&S Tractor in Woodburn, Oregon.
  • Portland, Oregon will be served by N&S Tractor in Hillsboro, Oregon.
  • Salem, Oregon will be served by N&S Tractor in Woodburn, Oregon.
  • Stockton, California will be served by N&S Tractor in Stockton, California.

Sacramento, California, will be served by N&S Tractor in Yuba City with an additional location coming soon in Dixon.

Gateway Acquires 2 Bobcat Dealers

Gateway Dealer Network is adding two more Bobcat dealerships through its acquisition of Viking Equipment Company in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bobcat Of ChattanoogaBobcat of Chattanooga

Viking Equipment owned two Bobcat dealerships – Bobcat of Chattanooga and Bobcat of Knoxville – which became part of GDN April 1. Both locations will retain all their staff through the acquisition.

GDN said customers can expect enhanced access to equipment lines, service programs and parts availability. The company has more than 30 stores.

Titan International Brings Goodyear Brand to Light Construction Equipment

Wheel and tire manufacturer Titan International has expanded the production rights on its Goodyear brand tires into the light construction and industrial equipment market, as well as the lawn and garden and golf segments.

“We are excited to expand our rights into new segments, as this positions us to serve our customers better and seize emerging market opportunities,” said Paul Reitz, president & CEO of Titan International. “Our research and product development teams are already working on new tire designs incorporating innovative tire technologies for the lawn and garden segment.”

H&E Rentals Opens New Iowa Location

The city of Council Bluff, Iowa, recently got a new H&E Rentals location, the second H&E store in the state and the fifth to open this year.

He Council BluffsH&E Rentals

“Our second location in the Hawkeye State significantly expands H&E’s coverage across the Upper Midwest,” said Branch Manager Brantly Bagby. “From our new Council Bluffs facility, we reach all of Iowa west of I-35 and the majority of neighboring Nebraska – including Sioux City, Fort Dodge, and Des Moines, Iowa, to Omaha, Lincoln, Hastings, and North Platte, Nebraska.”

The Council Bluffs location will specialize in renting aerial lifts, earthmoving equipment, forklifts, telehandlers, compaction equipment, generators, light towers, compressors and more. 

