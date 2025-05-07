Bobcat has expanded its compact tractor lineup with the introduction of its 4500 platform, featuring two fully enclosed, heated and air-conditioned cab models, the CT4545 and CT4558.

Bobcat says the turbocharged tractors deliver the size, strength and PTO horsepower needed for tasks such as clearing snow, handling materials, grading, backfilling.

The company re-entered the compact tractor market in 2019. Its lineup now includes 17 models, ranging from 21 to 58 horsepower with four transmission types: manual shift, manual synchro shuttle, automatic hydrostatic and electronic hydrostatic.

The CT4545 and CT4558 offer similar features and functions as Bobcat’s 4000 platform compact tractors, with the added benefits of an all-weather enclosed cab. Rubber isolators between the tractor’s mainframe and the cab help reduce noise and vibrations. Large glass panels and a rear implement window offer visibility to the jobsite and the three-point hitch. Additional features include an adjustable seat, a second door, power and tilt steering, a 12-volt power port, a toolbox and an optional Bluetooth radio.

Both the 45-horsepower CT4545 and 58-horsepower CT4558 are equipped with a turbocharger for improved performance and low-end torque, a cab-integrated joystick and a three-range hydrostatic transmission. Bobcat says this combination ensures easy operation and quick direction changes.

The hydrostatic transmission is ideal for frequent front-end loader work, mowing or maneuvering in woods while clearing brush. Bobcat’s new front-end loader, the FL9-2, is compatible with both new tractor models. It delivers strong lift capacity and height for digging, dirt moving, loading and carrying material. Float functionality allows operators to follow the contour of the ground. Included with the front-end loader is a heavy-duty brush guard, designed to protect the tractor’s front end from debris, branches and other materials.

The Quick-Tach system makes mounting attachments on the front-end loader quick and easy, Bobcat says. The 4500 platform tractors can be paired with dozens of attachments and implements, including pallet forks, a utility grapple, an auger, an angle blade, a snowblower.



Bobcat Additional standard features on the new tractors include:

A twin-pedal design, with one pedal for forward movement and the other for reverse.

PTO cruise, which holds a consistent speed, even as the tractor’s load conditions change.

Draft control – minimizes the need for manual intervention, reducing operator fatigue.

Standard four-wheel drive – provides power to all four wheels for added traction.

The flip-up metal hood with air-cylinder assist provides access to major service points, and all daily checks, engine fluid fills and filters are located on one side of the engine. The quick-release radiator screen protects the radiator from debris and is easy to clean or replace.

The CT4545 and CT4558 will be available at Bobcat dealerships across North America this quarter. Visit bobcat.com/dealer to find a local dealer.

CT4545 Specs

Horsepower: 44.9 hp

Engine Model: 3HT-TM4B

Lift Capacity at 24” Behind Lift Point: 2,716 pounds

PTO Horsepower: 32.8 hp

Total Hydraulic Flow: 16.5 gpm

Turning Radius: 103 inches

Transmission Type: 3-Range HST

Operating Weight: 4,300 pounds

Travel Speed: 16.3 mph

CT4558 Specs