New Integrated Trimble, B2W Software Automatically Tracks Earthwork Production

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 8, 2025
B2 W Siteworks%20 Field%20 Connectivity
Trimble

A new integration between Trimble Siteworks and B2W Track software systems can automate quantity tracking, making it easier for earthwork and civil contractors to compare actual material production quantities achieved to planned quantities.

Devices enabled with Siteworks can precisely measure distances, angles and elevations on job sites. The resulting 3D data sets can be used to assess production quantities in terms of linear distances, areas and volumes.

B2W Track offers customized electronic daily logs and field-centric reporting for streamlined data collection and analysis of productivity, labor, materials and equipment utilization.

By integrating these data sets, civil contractors can make faster operational adjustments to protect profitability and accurately bill for payments as work is completed.

“Civil contractors must continuously evaluate how well projects are progressing against budgets, timelines and productivity goals,” said John Sheedy, director of product management at Trimble. “Relying on phone calls, forms, emails and other disconnected communications tools to report on production quantities limits timeliness and accuracy of that reporting. This new software integration brings automation to the process to increase efficiency, eliminate errors and provide an auditable progress trail for billable milestones.”

The new Trimble progress-to-plan reporting workflow lets project managers create requests for quantity measurements — such as the amount of material added, moved or removed at a site — within the B2W Track performance tracking application. Requests are relayed automatically to field personnel for fulfillment, and survey-grade field data can be pushed back to B2W Track via Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

B2W Track users can review and validate the data and reconcile it with information from other sources, such as field logs. Production quantity data can also be transferred from B2W Track to construction accounting systems, including Trimble Viewpoint Vista, Viewpoint Spectrum or third-party providers.

“This new integration advances the Trimble Construction One vision of connected workflows and data,” said Steve DiBenedetto, product manager at Trimble. “The intuitive process removes friction, delays and risk for errors and makes essential progress-to-plan data available with the push of a few buttons.”

Trimble acquired B2W Software in 2022. The integration between Trimble Siteworks software and B2W Track is available now in North America at no additional cost to contractors that have licenses for both software systems.

