Industry Roundup: EquipmentShare Celebrates 10 Years with New Tech Center

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 22, 2025
The new tech center will house EquipmentShare's R&D and engineering teams.
EquipmentShare

Equipment rental provider EquipmentShare has opened a new Technology Development Center on its Columbia, Missouri, campus. 

The opening celebration was attended by Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe and local leaders. The occasion also marked the company’s 10-year anniversary.

The company has over 300 locations and 6,500 employees across the U.S.

The tech center will contain the company’s research and development, engineering, and learning and development efforts, which will collaborate to test upcoming technology, train employees and work on the company’s T3 proprietary operating system. The center will also contain EquipmentShare’s Uptime Center, which tracks the performance of the company’s nationwide fleet in real time.

Rokbak Names 2024 Dealers of the Year

Dave Totterdale, general manager for sales, and Chad Gilman, vice president at RECO Equipment.Dave Totterdale, general manager for sales, and Chad Gilman, vice president at RECO Equipment.Rokbak

Scottish articulated dump truck manufacturer Rokbak has named its two dealers of the year for 2024.

RECO Equipment, based in Belmont, Ohio, won for achieving the highest global volume of sales. PT Uniquip, based in Indonesia, won for outstanding excellence in parts sales. Rokbak said RECO Equipment had made a significant contribution to the manufacturer’s growth in North America.

RECO Equipment has 13 locations and represents heavy equipment brands including Hitachi, Liebherr and Montabert.

N&S Tractor Acquires 6 Case CE Contracts from Sonsray

West Coast CNH Industrial dealer N&S Tractor has acquired the Case CE contracts from Sonsray Machinery for Stockton, Sacramento and Redding, California; Portland and Salem, Oregon; and Sparks, Nevada. 

N&S Tractor said the acquisition enhances its abilities as a dual-location provider of construction and agricultural equipment.

N&S Tractor operates 16 locations throughout California, Oregon and Nevada and carries JCB, Trimble, Kioti and Yanmar equipment in addition to Case and New Holland.

Sonsray Machinery currently has eight construction equipment locations on the West Coast and nine farm equipment locations. In addition to Case IH and Case CE equipment, Sonsray carries the Hitachi and Kubota equipment lines.

Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Hyundai Construction Equipment Adds Wisconsin Dealer

Johnson TractorHyundai Construction Equipment

Case IH and New Holland dealer Johnson Tractor has added Hyundai Construction Equipment to its location in La Crosse, Wisconsin, which will serve the west-central area.

“West-central Wisconsin is experiencing strong growth in construction, agriculture and municipal infrastructure, and Johnson Tractor is well positioned to meet the needs of this expanding market,” said Patrick Johnson, whole goods manager, Johnson Tractor.

Volvo CE Names Exclusive Texas Dealer

Volvo CE recently named ROMCO Equipment, which already served large portions of Texas, as its exclusive dealer for West Texas, as well as select counties in Oklahoma and southern New Mexico.

ROMCO now represents Volvo in the entire state of Texas for general-purpose equipment, compact equipment, compaction and rigid hauler products, services and site solutions. The dealership has 17 locations in the Southern U.S., and its parent company, SMT, is a global Volvo Group dealer and distributes Volvo CE equipment in areas including North America, Great Britain and Africa.

