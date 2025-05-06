Industry Roundup: Sakai Moves Compactor Production from Japan to U.S.

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
May 6, 2025
Sakai isn’t the only company to announce production moves/investments in the U.S. since President Donald Trump began increasing tariffs.
Sakai isn’t the only company to announce production moves/investments in the U.S. since President Donald Trump began increasing tariffs.
Sakai

Production of Sakai’s 54-inch SV204 soil compactor recently moved from Japan to the company’s facility in Adairsville, Georgia.

The company said the production shift means all soil compactors sold in North America will be domestically built, underscoring its commitment to the region. Sakai also said it is working to localize sourcing of components.

“This is an exciting development that will directly benefit our valued customers and dealers across the United States and Canada,” said Brad Belvin, manager, sales and marketing at Sakai America. “Localizing the assembly of the SV204 in Adairsville will allow for enhanced responsiveness to market demands, streamlined logistics and an even closer collaboration with our dealer network to provide the best possible support and inventory availability for soil compaction equipment.”

Sakai isn’t the only company to announce production moves and investments in the U.S. since President Donald Trump began increasing tariffs. JCB announced in early April that it would increase the size of its Texas plant in direct response to the new tariffs on the UK.

Fabick Cat Opens New Locations in Missouri and Wisconsin

Fabick Cathas opened two new locations: in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Fenton, Missouri.

Fabick leadership at the opening of the new Green Bay, Wisconsin, location.Fabick leadership at the opening of the new Green Bay, Wisconsin, location.Fabick Cat

The new 100,000-square-foot Green Bay facility is on 23 acres and features expanded service bays, an increased parts inventory and an onsite fluid analysis lab.

The grand opening in Fenton, on May 2, also included the first phase of Caterpillar’s Global Operator Challenge.

New Trimble Technology Outlet Dealer Named

Waukesha-Pierce Industries, a heavy equipment dealer with locations throughout Southeast Texas and Louisiana, is the latest Trimble Technology Outlet. 

The dealership will offer Trimble aftermarket grade control technology for use on Komatsu and Yanmar earthmoving equipment.

The recently unveiled Trimble Technology Outlet business model aims to create a system of resellers representing a variety of manufacturers across the U.S.

Hyundai CE Signs New Dealer in New England

Ahearn Equipment, a Kubota dealer with three locations in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, has officially joined Hyundai Construction Equipment’s North American dealer network.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.

Pictured (l to r) are Brad Wilkins, branch manager, Ahearn Equipment; Josh Ahearn, CEO, Ahearn Equipment; Brian Slavinski, Northeast district manager, HD Hyundai CE NA; Justin Adams, director of sales, Ahearn Equipment, and Jonathan Wise, district service manager, HD Hyundai CE NA.Pictured (l to r) are Brad Wilkins, branch manager, Ahearn Equipment; Josh Ahearn, CEO, Ahearn Equipment; Brian Slavinski, Northeast district manager, HD Hyundai CE NA; Justin Adams, director of sales, Ahearn Equipment, and Jonathan Wise, district service manager, HD Hyundai CE NA.Hyundai Construction Equipment

Ahearn Equipment’s location in Hudson, New Hampshire, will carry Hyundai’s full lineup of equipment for customers across the state.

“We’re genuinely excited to be carrying the full lineup of Hyundai construction equipment,” said Justin Adams, Ahearn Equipment’s sales director. “Josh and I really advocated to bring in the Hyundai brand. I worked with my dad in construction for many years, and we ran a Hyundai 2001 160-LC3 excavator for more than 6,000 hours with minimal issues.”

Takeuchi Hands Out 2024 Dealer Awards

Takeuchi recently named its 2024 North American Dealer of the Year, its 360° Dealer Salesperson of the Year and its 2024 Dealer 360° Awards winners at its Dealer Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Parman TractorTakeuchi

Cowin Equipment, a nine-store construction equipment dealership with stores in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, was named the 2024 Takeuchi Dealer of the Year

Scott Syler of Parman Tractor & Equipment was also named as the 360° Dealer Salesperson of the Year.

Additionally, the following dealers were honored for meeting or exceeding the Dealer 360° criteria standards by December 31, 2024:

  • Atlantic Coastal Equipment (Georgia)
  • Bennett Equipment & Supply (Georgia and South Carolina)
  • Brandeis Machinery (Indiana and Kentucky)
  • CCS Equipment Sales (North Carolina)
  • Cobb County Tractor (Georgia)
  • Ditch Witch of South Louisiana (Louisiana)
  • Feenaughty Machinery Company (Oregon)
  • Grand Equipment (Michigan)
  • Hayden Machinery (Missouri)
  • Luby Equipment (Illinois, Missouri and West Virginia)
  • McClung-Logan Equipment Company (Virginia)
  • Mountain Farm International (Tennessee)
  • Parman Tractor & Equipment (Tennessee)
  • PDQ Rentals (California)
  • Road Builders Machinery & Supply (Nebraska & Missouri)
  • TEC Equipment Rental (South Carolina)
  • Tri-West Tractor (California)
  • Williams Equipment (Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas)
Related Stories
The expansion is scheduled to begin operations in the fourth quarter of this year.
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Fayat Group Announces $14M Expansion in South Carolina
'When sales, parts and service work in harmony, they create a foundation for sustainable growth and long-term success,' says consultant Troy Ottmer.
Dealers
How to Maintain the “Three-Legged Stool” of Equipment Dealership Success
The new tech center will house EquipmentShare's R&D and engineering teams.
Dealers
Industry Roundup: EquipmentShare Celebrates 10 Years with New Tech Center
don lowe headshot
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Kioti Names New North American Sales Executives
Top Stories
Case Sl27 Tr Sal
Compact Wheel Loaders
Case CE Debuts Telescopic-Boom SL27 Small Articulated Loader
The SL27 TR has nearly 12 feet of hinge pin height for bigger loading and stacking jobs.
Vintage Tractor Thumb
Vintage Equipment
Watch Vintage Tractors Use Belt Power to Run 1940s Farm Tools at Ederville Show
Deere 333 P Tier Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere’s Powerful New 333 P-Tier Compact Track Loader
Volvo's next-gen L220 joins four other new wheel loader models to be released in 2025.
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Reveals 5 Next-Gen Large Wheel Loaders with Loads of Features
Case 421 G Cwl 1
Compact Wheel Loaders
Case CE Introduces its Largest Compact Wheel Loader, the 421G
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All