Production of Sakai’s 54-inch SV204 soil compactor recently moved from Japan to the company’s facility in Adairsville, Georgia.

The company said the production shift means all soil compactors sold in North America will be domestically built, underscoring its commitment to the region. Sakai also said it is working to localize sourcing of components.

“This is an exciting development that will directly benefit our valued customers and dealers across the United States and Canada,” said Brad Belvin, manager, sales and marketing at Sakai America. “Localizing the assembly of the SV204 in Adairsville will allow for enhanced responsiveness to market demands, streamlined logistics and an even closer collaboration with our dealer network to provide the best possible support and inventory availability for soil compaction equipment.”

Sakai isn’t the only company to announce production moves and investments in the U.S. since President Donald Trump began increasing tariffs. JCB announced in early April that it would increase the size of its Texas plant in direct response to the new tariffs on the UK.

Fabick Cat Opens New Locations in Missouri and Wisconsin

Fabick Cathas opened two new locations: in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Fenton, Missouri.

The new 100,000-square-foot Green Bay facility is on 23 acres and features expanded service bays, an increased parts inventory and an onsite fluid analysis lab.

The grand opening in Fenton, on May 2, also included the first phase of Caterpillar’s Global Operator Challenge.

New Trimble Technology Outlet Dealer Named

Waukesha-Pierce Industries, a heavy equipment dealer with locations throughout Southeast Texas and Louisiana, is the latest Trimble Technology Outlet.

The dealership will offer Trimble aftermarket grade control technology for use on Komatsu and Yanmar earthmoving equipment.

The recently unveiled Trimble Technology Outlet business model aims to create a system of resellers representing a variety of manufacturers across the U.S.

Hyundai CE Signs New Dealer in New England

Ahearn Equipment, a Kubota dealer with three locations in New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, has officially joined Hyundai Construction Equipment’s North American dealer network.

Ahearn Equipment’s location in Hudson, New Hampshire, will carry Hyundai’s full lineup of equipment for customers across the state.

“We’re genuinely excited to be carrying the full lineup of Hyundai construction equipment,” said Justin Adams, Ahearn Equipment’s sales director. “Josh and I really advocated to bring in the Hyundai brand. I worked with my dad in construction for many years, and we ran a Hyundai 2001 160-LC3 excavator for more than 6,000 hours with minimal issues.”

Takeuchi Hands Out 2024 Dealer Awards

Takeuchi recently named its 2024 North American Dealer of the Year, its 360° Dealer Salesperson of the Year and its 2024 Dealer 360° Awards winners at its Dealer Summit in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cowin Equipment, a nine-store construction equipment dealership with stores in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, was named the 2024 Takeuchi Dealer of the Year

Scott Syler of Parman Tractor & Equipment was also named as the 360° Dealer Salesperson of the Year.

Additionally, the following dealers were honored for meeting or exceeding the Dealer 360° criteria standards by December 31, 2024: