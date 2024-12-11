Calling All Operators! Cat Launches Competition to Find the World’s Best

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 11, 2024
Cat excavator with full bucket and yellow ball on top
Caterpillar's third Global Operator Challenge kicks off in January with a chance to win $10,000 as the world's best heavy equipment operator.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar is gearing up to launch its Global Operator Challenge to pinpoint the best heavy equipment operators in the world.

Competition begins in January for the 2025-2026 series of challenges, starting at local Cat dealers. These local events, held around the world, will extend into September. Winners will advance to regional semifinals. Of those, nine competitors will advance to the finals, to be held at ConExpo/ConAgg 2026 in Las Vegas.

This marks Caterpillar’s third global challenge. The last competition culminated at ConExpo 2023, with Patrick Doheny of Australia winning the overall award. Matt Ferris, a senior superintendent at Kincaid Civil Construction in San Tan Valley, Arizona, came in second place, followed by Łukasz Mokrzyński of Poland in third place.

In the 2022-2023 challenge, 10,000 competitors from 32 countries participated at more than 140 Cat dealers. Caterpillar says it plans to expand the next challenge to more than 40 countries.

“For nearly 100 years, our customers have been pushing the limits with our machines,” said Caterpillar Construction Industries Group President Tony Fassino. “This challenge helps showcase and celebrate the exceptional skills of the expert men and women in this important profession as they forge their legacies of being the best operators in the world.”

The competition involves at least three different challenges on at least three separate pieces of equipment. Competitors are scored on operator skills, safety, efficiency and competence on Cat heavy equipment using Cat’s integrated technology.

The winner receives either a $10,000 cash prize or a trip of equal value for two where Caterpillar has a location worldwide.

For more information and how to participate in the competition, click here.

 

Related Stories
stolen Case 721C loader on trailer
Wheel Loaders
“Nothing Short of Extraordinary”: Social Media Rallies to Find Stolen Wheel Loader
Case Construction Equipment J.I. Case Signature Edition Backhoe.
Backhoe Loaders
Case CE Releases Limited-Edition 580 Super N Backhoe
Cat 777 Autonomous dump Truck at
Off-Road Trucks
Cat Deploys First Self-Driving 777 Dump Truck for Aggregates Industry (Video)
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
John Deere 326 P-Tier compact wheel loader with full bucket
Compact Wheel Loaders
The Compact Wheel Loader: A Sweet Spot Between Skid Steers & Big Loaders
A look at what's new with these popular little loaders from Case, Cat, Deere, Kubota, Manitou, Mecalac, New Holland, Takeuchi, Volvo, Yanmar.
Avant 735 compact wheel loader on concrete pad
Compact Wheel Loaders
Small But Mighty Lifter: Avant’s 735 Telescopic Compact Wheel Loader
Case Construction Equipment J.I. Case Signature Edition Backhoe.
Backhoe Loaders
Case CE Releases Limited-Edition 580 Super N Backhoe
Maxresdefault 675308fd86b39
The Dirt
Could This Be the Jobsite Fuel Truck of the Future?
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All