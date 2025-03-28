Hyundai Expands Wheeled Excavator Line with HW100A

Hyundai HW100A wheeled excavator grading a ditch
HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment is expanding its line of wheeled excavators with the 25,221-pound HW100A.

The new excavator sits at the smaller end of Hyundai’s six-model lineup, which ranges from the 12,240-pound R55W-9A to the 46,690-pound HW210A.

The HW100A comes with a standard two-piece boom for added reach and versatility on roadside projects. It has a digging depth of 13 feet 11 inches. Hyundai says its compact size, 360-degree swing capability and articulated boom allow it to work in congested and tight spaces where larger equipment can’t fit.

A 101-horsepower engine powers the excavator, which can hit travel speeds up to 24 mph. It has three steering modes:

  • Four-wheel round: Provides the tightest turning radius, with the traction and control needed for operating on rough terrain.
  • Four-wheel crab: Offers the ability to maneuver diagonally.
  • Two-wheel steering: Delivers better fuel economy while still providing agile handling.

Inside the cab, operators will find a full-length glass door, a heated, air-suspension seat and an 8-inch touchscreen display. For safety, the HW100A comes standard with right and rearview cameras and an LED light package. An all-around-view monitoring system and rear radar can be added.

Customizable Power and Performance

Operators can customize machine power and performance with four work modes and three power modes.

Work mode settings:

  • One-way: Lets operators control boom and bucket operation independently for precision tasks like leveling and fine grading.
  • Two-way: Synchronizes operation of the boom and bucket, which is more efficient for high-production tasks like truck loading and trenching.
  • Digging: Provides optimum efficiency and power for heavy-duty excavation, such as for foundation work.
  • Lifting: Ideal for applications that involve lifting, moving and placing heavy objects or materials for sanitation and utility work.

Operators can also select from three power modes – Power, Standard and Economy – to match the task.

Additional standard features include a front bucket rest, a rear dozer blade, quick coupler piping and selectable control pattern (ISO/SAE) for operator preference. Optional configurations include four outriggers or a front dozer blade with rear outriggers.

Hyundai also provides five years of Hi MATE telematics for remote monitoring and support.

The HW100A is scheduled yo be available through Hyundai dealers in the second quarter of 2025.

