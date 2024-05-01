A Gregory Poole Equipment Company technician at work. The company was named Equipment World's 2023 Big Iron Dealer of the Year.

Do you have a construction equipment dealer who consistently goes above and beyond?

Equipment World’s Big Iron Dealer of the Year award recognizes a select number of dealerships throughout the United States for excellence in meeting customer needs, employing technology and addressing parts and service requirements.

Entering is easy – contractors, manufacturers and suppliers can quickly nominate a dealer you think we should know about by clicking here. Simply fill out the short form with your dealer’s contact information and a brief paragraph on why they deserve recognition.

Dealers can also nominate themselves using this form. Nominations are due on Friday, June 14.

The 7th annual Big Iron Dealer of the Year award is open to dealers of all sizes. In considering nominations for Dealer of the Year, Equipment World editors will look at the following areas:

Customer-facing initiatives started in the past two years.

The integration of technological solutions to better serve customers.

Parts and service initiatives.

Meeting the needs of customers amid ongoing inflation and interest rate challenges.

After reviewing the applications, Equipment World editors will select three finalists. Key personnel of each finalist dealer will be interviewed by an editor, and a panel of editors will select this year’s Dealer of the Year.

The winner of the Big Iron Dealer of the Year award will receive a trophy in recognition of their achievement, as well as a feature-length article on equipmentworld.com.

Past winners have included Alta Equipment (2018), Carolina Cat (2019), Front Range Kubota (2020), West Side Tractor Sales (2021), ASCO (2022) and Gregory Poole Cat (2023).