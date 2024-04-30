Caterpillar Construction Equipment Sales Rise 6% in North America

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Apr 30, 2024
Cat wheel loader
Total sales and revenue for Caterpillar remained flat for Q1 of 2024 at $15.8 billion compared to Q1 of 2023.
Caterpillar

Caterpillar reported weaker sales of construction equipment in all regions except North America for the first quarter of 2024.

Across all its segments, the equipment manufacturer reported total sales and revenue of $15.8 billion in Q1 of 2024, which was flat when compared year-over-year to Q1 of 2023.

The slim margin of difference was attributed to a slightly lower sales volume, offset by favorable price realization, including a geographic mix that was better than anticipated.

Dealers restocked in 2023, and by the fourth quarter, their inventories remained high. Caterpillar is waving the caution flag that as supply chain issues level out, the increased demand for machinery may be declining.

Screenshot 2024 04 29 At 3 50 35 PmCaterpillar“We expect services to continue to grow in 2024, and we currently do not anticipate a significant change in dealer inventory of machines in 2024 compared to a $700 million increase in 2023,” said Jim Umpleby, Caterpillar chairman and CEO.

Changes in dealer inventory are anticipated to act as a headwind to construction industry sales for the remainder of 2024.

Overall, Caterpillar saw sales and revenue percentages decrease in two of its three primary global segments construction industries, resource industries, and energy and transportation.

“Our results reflect the continuation of healthy demand for our products and services across most of our end markets,” Umpleby said. "We remain focused on executing our strategy and continue to invest for long-term profitable growth."

Focusing on construction industries, sales to users were down 5% in Q1 2024 to $6.4 billion. The decrease was primarily due to a lower sales volume of $464 million, partially offset by a favorable price realization of $199 million. 

According to Caterpillar, the decrease in sales volume was mainly driven by lower sales, due primarily to economic conditions in Europe that are impacting residential construction.

In addition, the lower sales volumes were said to be mainly driven by the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventories increased more during Q1 2023 than Q1 2024.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?

Combined, sales in the EAME (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), region dropped by 25%. 

Caterpillar also reported a 14% decline in the Asia/Pacific region and a 1% drop in Latin America.

In the company’s largest geographic region for construction industries, North America, sales increased by 6% as demand remained healthy for both residential and nonresidential construction.

Umpleby noted that government-related infrastructure projects continue to benefit the nonresidential sector, particularly as funds from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Act continue to be utilized.

The construction industries segment's 2024 Q1 profit was $1.8 billion with a slight decrease from a year ago.

According to Caterpillar, the decrease was mainly due to lower sales volume and partially offset by favorable price realization and manufacturing costs.

“We continue to expect 2024 sales and revenues to be broadly similar to the record 2023 level,” Umpleby said. 

Full-year 2024 segment expectations have been revised to reflect a slightly stronger top line in energy and transportation, offset by the softening in the European construction industry market.

The CEO said the current projection indicates that 2024 sales and revenues are expected to mirror 2023’s record levels. The company is continuing to strive for a 2026 target of $28 billion.

Screenshot 2024 04 29 At 12 31 09 PmCaterpillar

Related Stories
Jordanne Waldschmidt accepts Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Series
Business
Equipment World Wins National Neal Award for Best Series
Gerrit Marx, incoming CEO of CNH Industrial
Business
Gerrit Marx to Replace Scott Wine as CNH Industrial CEO
Financial Crime Money Getty Images 593297764 64c13a8f94667
Business
Four Arizona Contractors Ordered to Pay Over $3.2M for Wage Violations
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
2024 Sierra EV Denali on carport
Pickups
GMC’s 2024 Electric Sierra Denali Set to Hit Dealerships in Summer
The new electric pickup truck boasts 440 miles of range on a full charge. Two more Sierra EVs are coming in 2025.
Menzi Muck excavator autonomously building a retaining wall
Autonomous
Autonomous Excavator Builds Stone Retaining Wall (Video)
Firstgreen Rockeat electric skid steer hero image
Skid Steer Loaders
Firstgreen Launches New Rockeat Line of Remote-Control Electric Skid Steers
1950 lorain 820 cable shovel loading Euclid 57 truck
Collectors Corner
Scrappy Collector Rescues, Restores Vintage Equipment in YouTube Videos
Maxresdefault 662800a36fd6a
Compact equipment
Video: A Closer Look at Yanmar’s V7 Compact Wheel Loader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All