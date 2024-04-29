Gerrit Marx to Replace Scott Wine as CNH Industrial CEO

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 29, 2024
Gerrit Marx, incoming CEO of CNH Industrial
Iveco Group

CNH Industrial’s board of directors has accepted CEO Scott Wine’s request to leave the ag and construction equipment manufacturer, effective July 1.

The date marks the end of the current three-year business plan cycle. Wine is leaving “to pursue other interests.” He joined CNH in January 2021.

Wine will be replaced by Gerrit Marx, who is rejoining CNH from Iveco Group, where he currently serves as CEO. Iveco was previously part of the CNH Industrial portfolio of brands, which includes Case Construction Equipment and New Holland. CNH announced the separation of its off-highway and on-highway segments in September 2019. The spin-off was finalized in June 2022.

Marx also chaired Iveco’s powertrain business overseeing its transition to alternative propulsion systems. Prior to first joining CNH in January 2019, Marx held senior roles at McKinsey, Daimler Trucks, and Bain Capital.

Under Wine’s leadership, CNH has seen three straight years of record revenues and EBIT margins, improved performance in the company’s agriculture segment, a turnaround in the construction segment, and acquisitions of precision technology companies Raven Industries and Hemisphere GNSS.

CNH’s Chair, Suzanne Heywood, commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Gerrit back to CNH as CEO. We look forward to him bringing the same energy and focus he has demonstrated so effectively when leading Iveco, to his new role at a time when CNH is navigating the current end-market downcycle with an emphasis on managing inventory and costs, expanding margins, and harnessing the full potential of the newly established tech stack. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Scott Wine for his leadership and considerable contribution to CNH’s progress in these years and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Due to the changes at the top, the Board has decided to postpone the Investor Day presentation scheduled for May 21, 2024. This will give Marx time to lead the company’s planning and objectives for the next phase of its development.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Presented by Michelin North America
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Presented by Michelin North America
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program

CNH’s first quarter financial results will be presented by Wine as planned in a conference call on May 2, 2024.

Related Stories
Financial Crime Money Getty Images 593297764 64c13a8f94667
Business
Four Arizona Contractors Ordered to Pay Over $3.2M for Wage Violations
Cat D3 bulldozer
Business
Caterpillar Expanding Texas Headquarters
backhoe bucket in trench
Business
San Francisco Contractor Faces $371K in Penalties After Fatal Trench Collapse
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Menzi Muck excavator autonomously building a retaining wall
Autonomous
Autonomous Excavator Builds Stone Retaining Wall (Video)
The 12-ton excavator scanned, picked and placed materials for the 215-foot-long wall. Find out which was faster – a human operator or the machine?
Firstgreen Rockeat electric skid steer hero image
Skid Steer Loaders
Firstgreen Launches New Rockeat Line of Remote-Control Electric Skid Steers
1950 lorain 820 cable shovel loading Euclid 57 truck
Collectors Corner
Scrappy Collector Rescues, Restores Vintage Equipment in YouTube Videos
Maxresdefault 662800a36fd6a
Compact equipment
Video: A Closer Look at Yanmar’s V7 Compact Wheel Loader
deere 333g compact track loader
Market Pulse
Best-Selling Used Construction Equipment of 2023
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
The Top Trends in Fleet Management for 2024
The fleet management industry has dealt with significant disruptions recently and will continue to feel the effects throughout 2024. Continue reading to learn more.
DownloadView All