Caterpillar Expanding Texas Headquarters

Two years after relocating its headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois, to Irving, Texas, Caterpillar is expanding its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Dallas Morning News reported on April 10 that the company plans to add 50,000 square feet of space to its offices at Williams Square. The company will renovate the sixth and seventh floors of the building, along with a partial floor, at a projected cost of $10 million.

Work on the project is expected to start this month and conclude in May 2025, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The world’s largest construction equipment maker has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s, with 120 employees in Irving prior to the 2022 headquarters move. At the time of the announcement, approximately 240 headquarters employees were expected to relocate from Deerfield to Irving over the course of several years.

Caterpillar first moved its Electric Power division, which makes generators, to Irving, citing consolidation of leadership and support teams, a skilled workforce and proximity to major airports as the reasons for the move.

Coming off “the best year in its 98-year history,” the company will announce its Q1 2024 results on April 25. According to the Dallas Morning News, Cat is the 24th Fortune 500 company with headquarters in Dallas-Fort Worth.