Caterpillar Expanding Texas Headquarters

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 24, 2024
Cat D3 bulldozer
Caterpillar

Two years after relocating its headquarters from Deerfield, Illinois, to Irving, Texas, Caterpillar is expanding its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Dallas Morning News reported on April 10 that the company plans to add 50,000 square feet of space to its offices at Williams Square. The company will renovate the sixth and seventh floors of the building, along with a partial floor, at a projected cost of $10 million.

Work on the project is expected to start this month and conclude in May 2025, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing.

The world’s largest construction equipment maker has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s, with 120 employees in Irving prior to the 2022 headquarters move. At the time of the announcement, approximately 240 headquarters employees were expected to relocate from Deerfield to Irving over the course of several years.

Caterpillar first moved its Electric Power division, which makes generators, to Irving, citing consolidation of leadership and support teams, a skilled workforce and proximity to major airports as the reasons for the move.

Coming off “the best year in its 98-year history,” the company will announce its Q1 2024 results on April 25. According to the Dallas Morning News, Cat is the 24th Fortune 500 company with headquarters in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Related Stories
backhoe bucket in trench
Business
San Francisco Contractor Faces $371K in Penalties After Fatal Trench Collapse
Cat 320 excavator dumping dirt beside hole
Business
Caterpillar Hit With $100M Jury Verdict in Lengthy ICP Legal Battle
Mauricio Baiense, former owner of Contract Framing Builders Inc., is facing more than 40 years in federal prison.
Business
Former Massachusetts Contractor Pleads Guilty to "Off-the-Books" Payroll Scheme
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 662800a36fd6a
Compact equipment
Video: A Closer Look at Yanmar’s V7 Compact Wheel Loader
Take a tour of the lightweight loader, which features a 0.92-cubic-yard bucket capacity and a lifting capacity of 7,981 pound-force.
deere 333g compact track loader
Market Pulse
Best-Selling Used Construction Equipment of 2023
tony and bob dietz of bob dietz & sons in front of dietz excavation trailer
Contractor of the Year
The 2024 Contractor of the Year: Going Above Industry Standards in Everything
Maxresdefault 6622a0968d0aa
The Dirt
After Deere Split, Hitachi Emerges on Its Own in America
Maxresdefault 662125dc3d0dd
Wheel Loaders
Video: Volvo Unleashes L180 3-Pass Rehandler Wheel Loader
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All