Gradall Industries unveiled its new XE 4100 highway-speed excavator at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2026, designed to deliver the same performance as its XL 4100 model at a lighter 45,900-pound weight.

The new XE 4100 6x4 model offers a 27-foot boom reach and 20-foot dig depth, combined with a telescoping boom that rotates 220 degrees for grading, ditching, excavation, landscaping and vegetation control, as well as the demolition of curbs, sidewalks and culverts — all without the need for outriggers. The low-profile boom also allows the excavator to operate under bridges and trees where conventional excavators won’t fit.

While inspired by the Series I machines, the XE 4100 also incorporates many of the modern features found on the current XL 4100 Series V models, including a Volvo engine, Bosch Rexroth high-pressure hydraulics and electric joystick controls with Gradall, Deere or SAE joystick patterns. “This gives customers the best of both worlds,” says Director of Sales Mike Fisher, “the proven performance of our most popular legacy model combined with the advancements of today’s lineup.”

A new remote repositioning system allows the machine to be moved from either the carrier or upper cab. It is built around an Allison-approved transmission application, eliminating the need for a transfer case, while ensuring smooth performance and simplified serviceability, the company says.

Gradall designed the excavator so it doesn’t have to be trailered to and from the jobsite. From the carrier cab, the XE 4100 has a highway speed of up to 60 mph. Operators can also reposition the machine on a jobsite or along the length of a ditch at up to 7 mph in the upper-structure cab.

The XE 4100 weighs 45,900 pounds, about 4,000 pounds less than the XL 4100 Series V. Gradall says it achieved the lower weight through a smaller counterweight with a 6-inch reduction in tail swing. The design of the machine maintains boom forces comparable with the XL 4100 Series I machines, as well as “the balance, stability and roadability operators expect, along with bridge law compliance,” says Fisher.

Optional equipment includes an AM/FM radio, work lights and auxiliary hydraulic plumbing. Standard heat and air conditioning in both cabs ensure operator comfort in all seasons. Gradall’s range of buckets, as well as tree limb shear and fixed thumb grapple attachments, add versatility for a variety of applications.

Pricing details are available through authorized Gradall dealers. The company says designed-in cost advantages, as well as U.S.-based manufacturing, has allowed it to offer the new model at a value price for cost-conscious states, counties, municipalities and specialty contractors.