Komatsu's new D61PXi-25 midsize dozer equipped with IMC 3.0 intelligent integrated machine control has been completely redesigned to deliver more force, precision and efficiency.

Compared to the D61PXi-24, it offers up to 10% greater productivity and up to 10% greater fuel efficiency, along with an 18% increase in blade capacity and up to 20% more steering power.

“It’s powered by a next-generation EGR-less engine paired with a more fuel efficient pump and large capacity blade, delivering up to 10% more productivity and 10% better fuel efficiency,” said Rafal Bukowski, product marketing manager for dozers at Komatsu. “With Intelligent Machine Control 3.0, including Auto Steering and Temporary Blade Hold, operators can maintain accuracy and momentum throughout the job.”

Key features include:

IMC 3.0 with new 10-inch intelligent control touchscreen and updated user interface

Auto steering designed to support consistent operation and reduce operator effort

IMC operation helps maintain functionality if the GNSS signal is temporarily lost

Redesigned cab with enhanced visibility, ergonomic joysticks and centralized controls

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With an advanced electronically controlled high-pressure supply and EGR-less engine with a new turbocharger, Komatsu says the D61PXi-25 is engineered to help increase material moved per gallon while supporting precise grading performance. Engine power has been increased from 168 horsepower to 201 horsepower in the next-generation dozer.

Komatsu also gave the dozer a larger 6-cubic-yard-capacity blade, compared to the 5-cubic-yard blade on the -24 model.

The redesigned cab features enhanced visibility, a new seat, new joysticks with customizable control settings, a new 10-inch touchscreen and an updated user interface with integrated IMC 3.0.

In addition to incorporating IMC 3.0, the D61PXi-25 is designed to integrate with Komatsu’s broader digital and lifecycle support solutions, including Smart Construction, Komatsu Care programs, Komatsu Genuine Parts and other service offerings.

The D61PXi-25 debuted alongside the D175AX-10 at ConExpo 2026. While the D175AX-10 will be available this year, Komatsu did not specify a release date for the D61PXi-25, saying, it is "planned for a later launch timeframe."