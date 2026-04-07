Case Construction Equipment introduced the TL100EV at ConExpo 2026, an electric, emissions-free alternative to its diesel-powered TL100 mini track loader.

Powered by a 102V battery with an onboard charger, it delivers 1,000 pounds of rated operating capacity — equivalent to its diesel counterpart — for a variety of landscaping, grounds maintenance, demolition and light construction tasks.

“This versatile machine is purpose built to create more jobsite opportunities. It offers ultra-quiet, emissions-free operation, perfect for indoor demolition work on sensitive environments like parks, schools or even hospitals,” said Leandro Lecheta, head of CNH Construction, Americas. “Compatible with over 40 attachments, it offers performance equal to its diesel counterpart for a wide range of tasks.”

Sister company New Holland Construction also had its take on the electric mini track loader, the C314X, on display at the triennial trade show.

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Boasting 25 kWh of battery capacity, the TL100EV operates with three independent electric motors: two 11-horsepower motors for the ground drive and one 33-horsepower motor for the hydraulics. Case CE says this design provides more torque and performance than a similarly sized diesel model, even during multi-function tasks.

With zero emissions it can operate indoors without the challenges of managing exhaust, plus reduced noise, less maintenance and lower daily operating costs.

The TL100EV’s radial linkage loader arm improves digging performance and decreases required maintenance. A hinge pin height of 7 feet 2 inches provides enough clearance for loading trailers and dumpsters. The mini track loader has 22.2 inches of reach at the maximum dump height of 61 inches with a standard bucket.

Both the diesel and electric variants are available in narrow- and wide-track configurations. The narrow 7-inch track option allows access to narrow entryways and fits through 36-inch doors or gates. The wider 10-inch option makes the machine 42 inches wide, decreasing ground pressure and maximizing stability. The narrow track version has a tipping load of 2,810 pounds, while the wide track model tops out at 2,945 pounds. Non-marring tracks are also available as a factory option.

A Common Industry Interface (CII) coupler and standard auxiliary hydraulics mean the TL100EV is compatible with soil conditioners, tillers, grapples, brooms, trenchers, mowers, augers and more. An optional 14-pin electrical auxiliary connector is available.

Operators will find a digital display panel that provides electro-hydraulic control customization, quick attachment selection, multiple work modes and boom float function. Boom lights and a rear strobe enhance visibility and safety.

The TL100EV has a total runtime of up to 7 hours when fully charged, depending on the task. Charging is managed with an onboard J1772 Type 1 automotive-style charger. An optional offboard DC fast charger is available. Onboard charging takes approximately 5 to 8 hours, while offboard charging takes 1.5 to 6 hours.

The mini track loader has a maximum travel speed of 5 mph.

The TL100EV comes with Case’s 2-year/2,000-hour base vehicle warranty and 3-year/3,000-hour battery/EV component warranty.

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Case CE is just one of several manufacturers offering electrified stand-on loader options as interest in compact, zero-emission machines grows. Other available models include:

For a full roundup of the latest diesel and electric compact utility loaders, check out our latest Buyer’s Guide.

Case CE TL100EV Electric Mini Track Loader Specs