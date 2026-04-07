Media Brands
For owner-operators
For trucking professionals
For contractors
For dealers and distributors
For news on clean trucking
For landscapers
Data Solutions
Identifying active trucking fleets
Construction market intelligence
Equipment valuation data
Heavy equipment data & analytics
Motor carrier risk assessment
Specs, VIN decoding and values

Case CE Expands its Zero-Emissions Offering with TL100EV Electric Mini Track Loader

The new battery-powered model delivers 1,000 pounds of operating capacity — same as the diesel version — and 7 hours of runtime.

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 7, 2026
Image00005
Equipment World

Case Construction Equipment introduced the TL100EV at ConExpo 2026, an electric, emissions-free alternative to its diesel-powered TL100 mini track loader.

Powered by a 102V battery with an onboard charger, it delivers 1,000 pounds of rated operating capacity — equivalent to its diesel counterpart — for a variety of landscaping, grounds maintenance, demolition and light construction tasks.

“This versatile machine is purpose built to create more jobsite opportunities. It offers ultra-quiet, emissions-free operation, perfect for indoor demolition work on sensitive environments like parks, schools or even hospitals,” said Leandro Lecheta, head of CNH Construction, Americas. “Compatible with over 40 attachments, it offers performance equal to its diesel counterpart for a wide range of tasks.”

Sister company New Holland Construction also had its take on the electric mini track loader, the C314X, on display at the triennial trade show.  

Image00003Equipment WorldEmission-Free Performance

Boasting 25 kWh of battery capacity, the TL100EV operates with three independent electric motors: two 11-horsepower motors for the ground drive and one 33-horsepower motor for the hydraulics. Case CE says this design provides more torque and performance than a similarly sized diesel model, even during multi-function tasks.

With zero emissions it can operate indoors without the challenges of managing exhaust, plus reduced noise, less maintenance and lower daily operating costs.

The TL100EV’s radial linkage loader arm improves digging performance and decreases required maintenance. A hinge pin height of 7 feet 2 inches provides enough clearance for loading trailers and dumpsters. The mini track loader has 22.2 inches of reach at the maximum dump height of 61 inches with a standard bucket.

Both the diesel and electric variants are available in narrow- and wide-track configurations. The narrow 7-inch track option allows access to narrow entryways and fits through 36-inch doors or gates. The wider 10-inch option makes the machine 42 inches wide, decreasing ground pressure and maximizing stability. The narrow track version has a tipping load of 2,810 pounds, while the wide track model tops out at 2,945 pounds. Non-marring tracks are also available as a factory option.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
Pro Tips: How to Choose the Best Rubber Track for Your Mini Excavators and CTLs
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

A Common Industry Interface (CII) coupler and standard auxiliary hydraulics mean the TL100EV is compatible with soil conditioners, tillers, grapples, brooms, trenchers, mowers, augers and more. An optional 14-pin electrical auxiliary connector is available.

Operators will find a digital display panel that provides electro-hydraulic control customization, quick attachment selection, multiple work modes and boom float function. Boom lights and a rear strobe enhance visibility and safety.

The TL100EV has a total runtime of up to 7 hours when fully charged, depending on the task. Charging is managed with an onboard J1772 Type 1 automotive-style charger. An optional offboard DC fast charger is available. Onboard charging takes approximately 5 to 8 hours, while offboard charging takes 1.5 to 6 hours.

The mini track loader has a maximum travel speed of 5 mph.

The TL100EV comes with Case’s 2-year/2,000-hour base vehicle warranty and 3-year/3,000-hour battery/EV component warranty.

Image00004Equipment WorldGrowing Number of Electric Mini Track Loader Options

Case CE is just one of several manufacturers offering electrified stand-on loader options as interest in compact, zero-emission machines grows. Other available models include:

For a full roundup of the latest diesel and electric compact utility loaders, check out our latest Buyer’s Guide.

Case CE TL100EV Electric Mini Track Loader Specs

  • Net Usable Battery Capacity: 21.2 kWh
  • Nominal Battery Voltage: 102V
  • Battery Chemistry: Lithium Ion
  • Operating Weight: 3,886 lb (Narrow Track) | 4,133 lb (Wide Track)
  • Height: 56.5 inches
  • Length (Without Bucket): 85.6 inches
  • Width: 35 inches (Narrow Track) | 40.4 inches (Wide Track)
  • Standard Flow: 13.7 gpm
Related Stories
Vermeer Ml Series Thumb
Compact Utility Loaders
Closer Look: Vermeer Launches 4 New Stand-on Mini Track Loaders
Toro Dingo 550 Thumb
Compact Utility Loaders
Closer Look: Toro's New Dingo TX 550 Mini Track Loader
Cat's first compact utility loader, the TUL100
Compact Utility Loaders
Caterpillar Enters Compact Utility Loader Market with TUL100
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Partner Insights
Sany’s New Excavator, First CTL & Machine Control?! ConExpo 2026 Walkaround
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Image00005
Compact Utility Loaders
Case CE Expands its Zero-Emissions Offering with TL100EV Electric Mini Track Loader
The new battery-powered model delivers 1,000 pounds of operating capacity — same as the diesel version — and 7 hours of runtime.
Dozer D175 Ax Azpg Ds 260204 Img 5722 02
Dozers
Komatsu Reveals All-New, More Powerful D175AX-10 Large Production Dozer
Hitachi ZW140-7 wheel loader equipped with a Steelwrist SQL50 automatic quick coupler and a snowblower attachment.
Wheel Loaders
Hitachi Releases New Midsize ZW120-7 and ZW140-7 Wheel Loaders
Wacker Neuson's all-new ET40 is produced at the company's Wisconsin plant.
Compact Excavators
Wacker Neuson Debuts New ET40 Mini Excavator with Updated Cab, Improved Visibility
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Featured Sponsor
Hemisphere Creates Simple Machine Control Solutions
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All