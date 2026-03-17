Komatsu is continuing its dash-12 excavator rollout with the introduction of the new PC158USLC-12 and PC158USLCi-12 tight tailswing models, featuring redesigned cabs, electro-hydraulic controls and more standard tech for easier operation and added safety on space-constrained jobsites.

The new excavators will replace the 15-metric-ton PC138USLC-11. The PC158USLCi-12 will be Komatsu’s first tight-tail excavator with the latest factory-integrated machine control, iMC 3.0. Both excavators debuted at ConExpo 2026 and are scheduled to launch later this year.

When designing the excavators, Komatsu says, it focused on the needs of the North American operator: productivity, increased lift capacity, improved hydraulic attachment flow and increased fuel efficiency — all within an easily transportable footprint.

The compact, tight-tail excavators are ideal for urban construction, utilities and roadwork. Komatsu says these excavators are built to “help operators work more confidently while maintaining control over grade, boundary restrictions and attachment performance.”

Equipment World

“First things first, we got a brand new operator station in this machine,” says Matt Moen, product manager for excavators at Komatsu.

The wide-profile cab is modeled after the cab of Komatsu’s first dash-12 release, the PC220, though it is slightly smaller to fit within the tight-tail radius. “The same enhancements, fit, feel and finish are carrying over to this machine,” he adds.

[Watch: What’s New on Komatsu’s Next-Gen PC220LC-12 Excavator? – Almost Everything!]

Komatsu enhanced cab visibility and comfort by adding a swing door, a new multifunction seat, EPC joysticks and an intuitive 8-inch touchscreen monitor. “I think operators, the first time they get in this machine, are going to notice the improvements in that leg room, that headspace and the polycarbonate glass we have up top,” Moen says.

A new electric-hydraulic control system lets operators customize work equipment speeds, joystick response and combined operation balance based on preferences and jobsite conditions. Operators can independently change and tune the boom arm in, boom up-down, arm in and out, bucket, curl and swing functions. “We love the way we tune these controls out of the factory, but having that capability to dial this machine to exactly how you want it to feel is a big win for our operators,” Moen notes.

The Komvision 360-degree monitoring system with human and object detection increases operator awareness and mitigates the risk of accidental collision during operation with auto-stop functionality. If people or objects move within the machine’s working range, the operator will see pinging on the screen and hear an audible alarm. If the person or object moves too close, auto stop control will shut off the hydraulics for the work equipment, travel and swing until the operator confirms the area is clear. Pressing a single button on the joystick will resume operation. “I like to say the machine is watching your back, while you’re watching your work out front,” says Moen.

Additional standard features include 2D machine control, 2D boundary control, a bucket payload monitoring system and joystick travel to boost efficiency. “Travel by joystick allows you to have full multifunction operations as normal, using our rollers on our joysticks to turn the machine or track the machine forward and back,” says Moen. “It’s some great usage capability there for our operators, so they don’t have to change the way the machine is running.”

Equipment World

The PC158USLCi-12, featuring iMC 3.0, introduces several advanced features new to this size class to enhance productivity, accuracy and safety, including:

An additional high-definition 10.1-inch ICT monitor

3D machine control: Semi-autonomously guides movements in real time, enabling precise excavation across complex terrains.

3D boundary control : Allows the operator to set multiple work-restriction surfaces with specific boundaries; once defined, these settings remain unchanged even when the machine travels and changes elevation, making it able to compensate for location and elevation changes on the jobsite.

Swing-to-line: Stops the excavator on the centerline of a trench to prevent overswinging and help the operator return to work more quickly.

Travel-along-line: Locks the machine into the selected trench line to keep the excavator tracking on the correct path, even if the operator turns the machine left or right.

Additional iMC 3.0 features include in-field design, simple measurements attachment calibration, auto swing and an enhanced payload monitoring system.

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“What we heard consistently from operators, fleet managers and business owners was the need for a tight tailswing excavator that delivers advanced automation without adding complexity for the operator,” says Moen. “The PC158USLCi-12 was developed to help operators stay in control of the work while benefiting from sophisticated iMC 3.0 features that are easy for operators to use. This machine is designed to help drive accuracy, efficiency and productivity on the jobsite.”

The PC158USLC-12 and PC158USLCi-12 will be available from the factory with +1 hydraulic plumbing and quick-coupler ready, plus a wide blade option and the choice of a 2.5- or 3-meter arm. The excavators will offer up to 71 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow for high-powered attachments.

Additional details, including availability and full specifications, will be released closer to the launch date, the company says.

To see all of the products and technologies unveiled at ConExpo 2026, check out our show coverage page here.