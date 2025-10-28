Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used wheel loader sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data.

Sales of compact utility loaders are on the rise with 10,983 new units financed from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025, an 8.2% increase from the same period last year, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data.

The product names vary for these tiny toolcarriers, with manufacturers also referring to them as mini skid steers, mini track loaders, stand-on compact loaders or other similar variations. They are the fifth most popular category behind compact track loaders, mini excavators, full-size excavators and wheel loaders.

Bobcat was the top seller of new financed compact utility loaders with 4,105 units sold during the period, accounting for 37.4% of all sales. Kubota came in second with 1,933 units sold, and Toro took third with 1,333 units.

The most popular compact utility loaders during the period were:

Bobcat

Once again, the Bobcat MT100 is the bestselling compact utility loader in the United States, despite sales being down by 14.9% compared to the same period the previous year.

It's important to note that Bobcat launched its larger 1,200-pound-capacity MT120 in April, and the model has already racked up 352 sales, ranking fifth on our list. This new introduction has likely pulled some sales away from the 1,000-pound-capacity MT100 as contractors demand more powerful compact machines.

Kubota

The SCL100, Kubota’s sole stand-on compact loader, remains in second place, with sales up 2.1% year over year.

Equipment World’s Jordanne Waldschmidt had the opportunity to demo the machine this summer. Check out her full review here: “A Handy, Light Machine” – Test Run of Kubota’s SCL1000 Stand-On Mini Loader.

Toro

Sales of the Ding TX1000 jumped 44.5% year-over-year, moving it from fifth place to third, following the complete redesign and relaunch of the machine in 2024.

Toro gave the revamped 1,000-pound rated operating capacity loader a new turbo-powered diesel engine and Smart Power mode to optimize engine, auxiliary and traction torque. Take a full walkaround tour in our video from the 2024 ARA Show with Toro Senior Design Engineer Eric Chinnock and Product Marketing Manager Kyle Cartwright: Toro's Groundbreaking Dingo Completely Redesigned; Renamed TX 1000 Turbo.

To view specifications and sales figures for the top 10 new financed compact utility loaders, check out our chart below:

During the period, Florida had the highest number of buyers (909), followed by Texas (829) and California (614).

What's Selling in Used Compact Utility Loaders?

Due to the low cost of compact utility loaders, few are financed on resale. In total, 1,226 used finance loaders were sold from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025, a 17.5% increase from the same period last year, according to EDA.

The most popular used brands of compact utility loaders included Bobcat, with 32.5% of sales, followed by Ditch Witch (19.5%) and Toro (16.3%).

The Bobcat MT100 held its spot as the top-selling used compact utility loader, with 259 units financed. The second-highest selling used financed model was the Kubota SCL100 (105 units), with the Bobcat MT85 coming in third (85 units).

Buyers were active in Texas (81 units), Tennessee (73 units) and Missouri (65 units).

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as new information is received from each state.

EDA is owned by Fusable, parent of Equipment World.