Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Utility Loaders for 2024 – 2025

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Oct 28, 2025
Bobcat MT100
Bobcat MT100
Bobcat

Quick Data is a snapshot of new and used wheel loader sales trends from Fusable’s EDA equipment financing data.

Sales of compact utility loaders are on the rise with 10,983 new units financed from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025, an 8.2% increase from the same period last year, according to Fusable’s EDA equipment finance data.

The product names vary for these tiny toolcarriers, with manufacturers also referring to them as mini skid steers, mini track loaders, stand-on compact loaders or other similar variations. They are the fifth most popular category behind compact track loaders, mini excavators, full-size excavators and wheel loaders.

Bobcat was the top seller of new financed compact utility loaders with 4,105 units sold during the period, accounting for 37.4% of all sales. Kubota came in second with 1,933 units sold, and Toro took third with 1,333 units.

The most popular compact utility loaders during the period were:

Bobcat Mt100BobcatBobcat MT100: 3,748 Units Sold

Once again, the Bobcat MT100 is the bestselling compact utility loader in the United States, despite sales being down by 14.9% compared to the same period the previous year.

It's important to note that Bobcat launched its larger 1,200-pound-capacity MT120 in April, and the model has already racked up 352 sales, ranking fifth on our list. This new introduction has likely pulled some sales away from the 1,000-pound-capacity MT100 as contractors demand more powerful compact machines.

Kubota Scl1000KubotaKubota SCL1000: 1,933 Units Sold

The SCL100, Kubota’s sole stand-on compact loader, remains in second place, with sales up 2.1% year over year.

Equipment World’s Jordanne Waldschmidt had the opportunity to demo the machine this summer. Check out her full review here: “A Handy, Light Machine” – Test Run of Kubota’s SCL1000 Stand-On Mini Loader.

To celebrate the Dingo TX 1000's 10th anniversary, Toro unveiled a limited-run version of the compact utility loader in an exclusive, textured matte black finish.To celebrate the Dingo TX 1000's 10th anniversary, Toro unveiled a limited-run version of the compact utility loader in an exclusive, textured matte black finish.ToroToro Dingo TX1000: 559 Units Sold

Sales of the Ding TX1000 jumped 44.5% year-over-year, moving it from fifth place to third, following the complete redesign and relaunch of the machine in 2024.

Toro gave the revamped 1,000-pound rated operating capacity loader a new turbo-powered diesel engine and Smart Power mode to optimize engine, auxiliary and traction torque. Take a full walkaround tour in our video from the 2024 ARA Show with Toro Senior Design Engineer Eric Chinnock and Product Marketing Manager Kyle Cartwright: Toro's Groundbreaking Dingo Completely Redesigned; Renamed TX 1000 Turbo.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Presented by Woods Equipment Co.
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Presented by Shell
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights

To view specifications and sales figures for the top 10 new financed compact utility loaders, check out our chart below:

 

 

During the period, Florida had the highest number of buyers (909), followed by Texas (829) and California (614).

 

What's Selling in Used Compact Utility Loaders?

Due to the low cost of compact utility loaders, few are financed on resale. In total, 1,226 used finance loaders were sold from September 1, 2024 to August 31, 2025, a 17.5% increase from the same period last year, according to EDA.

The most popular used brands of compact utility loaders included Bobcat, with 32.5% of sales, followed by Ditch Witch (19.5%) and Toro (16.3%).

The Bobcat MT100 held its spot as the top-selling used compact utility loader, with 259 units financed. The second-highest selling used financed model was the Kubota SCL100 (105 units), with the Bobcat MT85 coming in third (85 units).

Buyers were active in Texas (81 units), Tennessee (73 units) and Missouri (65 units).

EDA data is compiled from state UCC-1 filings on financed construction equipment. EDA continually updates this data as new information is received from each state. 

EDA is owned by Fusable, parent of Equipment World.

 

Related Stories
Vermeer's electric S450TX mini track loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Reveals Electric Mini Skid Steer, Brush Chipper & Stump Cutter
Mattracks Rt60 Rt80
Compact equipment attachments
Mattracks Releases RT60 and RT80 Track Systems for Compact Articulated Machines
Scl1000 Test Run Thumb
Compact Utility Loaders
“A Handy, Light Machine” – Test Run of Kubota’s SCL1000 Stand-On Mini Loader
Mech Maxx Croba Stl1000
Compact Utility Loaders
MechMaxx Shakes Up Mini Skid Steer Market with $23K Croba STL1000
Top Stories
Bobcat MT100
Compact Utility Loaders
Quick Data: Top-Selling Compact Utility Loaders for 2024 – 2025
Sales of these stand-on toolcarriers – also called mini skid steers and mini track loaders – continue to rise. See which models are bestsellers.
2026 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 in reef blue metalic.
Pickups
Chevy’s 2026 Colorado Revealed: 5 Trims for Work to Off-Road Fun
Kubota added new operator comfort and performance features to the SVL65-2s that are found on its larger next-gen compact loaders.
Compact Track Loaders
Kubota Reveals Next-Gen SVL65-2s Compact Track Loader with New Features
Can Am Defender Review2
Compact equipment
“Great Blend of Features for Work or Play” – Test Run of Can-Am’s Defender UTV
An armored Cat D7 in World War II. “If I had to give credit to the instruments and machines that won us the war in the Pacific, I would rank them in this order: submarines first, radar second, planes third, bulldozers fourth,” said U.S. Navy Admiral William F. Halsey.
Dozers
From WWII to Building America, Dozers Still Got This! – Buyer’s Guide 2025
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
5 Things To Know Before Buying A Flex-Wing Rotary Cutter
As You Explore Adding a New Flex-wing Cutter to Your Equipment Lineup, It’s Important to Know What Questions to Ask and Key Topics to Research Ahead of Time to Avoid Costly Mistakes and Ensure You Get the Right Flex-wing Cutter for the Job.
DownloadView All