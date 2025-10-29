Vermeer Gives Sneak Peek of its Largest Mini Track Loader: A Prototype ML180

The ML180 was fitted with a small 'prototype' sticker toward the rear at Utility Expo.
The ML180 was fitted with a small "prototype" sticker toward the rear at Utility Expo.
Attendees at this year’s Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, got an extra surprise on Day 2, when Vermeer unveiled its prototype ML180 stand-on mini track loader for the first time. The new loader, which isn’t production-ready, was displayed to gather customer feedback and, at 48 horsepower, would be Vermeer’s largest mini loader.

Operator comfort lies at the center of many of the ML180’s key features. Contractors at the show got a chance to test out the ML180’s electric-over-hydraulic controls, which deliver improved motor control, more lift capacity on demand and fast travel speeds, the company says.

The loader also offers reduced noise levels to improve jobsite communication, and Vermeer says it runs about four times quieter at high idle and full speed than traditional, stationary machines at low idle.

The ML180 also features an air-ride suspended chariot and floating suspension track system to boost its ability to move over objects and rough terrain.

While specs aren’t yet available for the ML180, we can examine the largest mini loader currently available in the recently announced Vermeer ML Series product family – the ML150 – for an idea of what an even larger version could look like:

Vermeer ML150 Quick Specs

  • Weight: 4,000 pounds
  • Length: 92.5 inches
  • Width: 42 inches
  • Hinge pin height: 88 inches
  • Engine: Rehlko 1903 KDI-TCR, 40 gross horsepower
  • Max torque: 125.4 pound-feet at 1,500 rpm
  • Rated operating capacity: 1,530 pounds
  • Max forward travel speed: 4.4 mph
  • High pump flow: 7.4 gallons per minute
  • Hydraulic system pressure: 3,045 psi

Currently available ML models feature with a standard 1-year/1,000-hour warranty, a 3-year/2,000-hour engine warranty and a 3-year/3,000-hour limited warranty on the loader arms.

