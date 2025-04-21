Equipment World Fans Pick Inaugural CTL Challenge Winner

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 21, 2025
Updated Apr 22, 2025
Ew 2025 Bracket Challenge Round3

Equipment World’s first-ever Brackets & Buckets: The CTL Challenge took to the Internet to find out the answer to one burning question: which compact track loader is the most beloved among operators?

The polling event followed the format of the NCAA’s March Madness tournament, asking Equipment World’s website visitors and followers on Facebook, LinkedIn and X to pick their favorite CTL for 2025.

Eight industry-leading compact track loaders went head-to-head each week:

After three rounds of voting, the New Holland C337, came out on top with more than 7,250 total votes.

Manufacturers were encouraged to join in on the fun by promoting their machines across their platforms. New Holland’s strong social media effort helped propel the C337 to victory.

“We’re incredibly honored to take home the Brackets & Buckets win! It’s a true testament to the strength of our community and the passion behind our brand,” says Doran Herritt, product marketing manager for New Holland Construction. “Huge thanks to everyone who voted and supported us along the way. The enthusiasm around the New Holland Construction C337 compact track loader has been phenomenal, and we’re proud to see it earning the spotlight it deserves!”

New Holland Construction C337 compact track loaderNew Holland ConstructionInside the C337

The vertical-lift New Holland C337 delivers up to 37 inches of dump height reach and a maximum dump height of over 100 inches. It has a full rated operating load of 7,400 pounds, 3,700 pounds at 50% tip and 2,590 pounds at 35% tip.

A 74-horsepower Tier 4 Final diesel engine powers the CTL. The C337’s hydraulic system delivers fast cycle times, raising in 4.5 seconds and lowering in 2.6 seconds.

The wide cab is easy to enter and exit. It is fully sealed and pressurized to minimize dust and exhaust infiltration. Full-covering trim absorbs noise, and the visibility panel on the cab roof provides operators with a clear view in all directions, even to the raised bucket or attachments. Seat choices include the optional suspension seat or the heated, composite air-ride seat.

An 8-inch multifunction LCD display features an integrated back-up camera, plus key operation data, including engine and performance information, RPM, fuel level, battery voltage, hydraulic oil temperature, engine temperature and more.

Periodic maintenance and daily checkpoints are easily accessible. Operators and technicians can access engine oil, fuel fill, hydraulic oil, coolant and radiator points without tools, and clean the radiator from either side. The entire cab can also be tilted forward for access to additional components.

Join us next year

The Brackets & Buckets Challenge will return in 2026. Follow Equipment World on social media to be the first to hear about the next championship – plus, all the latest construction products, tech and trends.

