Chalmers Innovations’ new Lock and Lift Plow Kit is designed to give UTV operators full control of their snowplow angle without hydraulic systems, making snow removal faster, easier and more affordable, the company says.

The Lock and Lift Plow Kit uses the UTV’s existing winch system to unlock and lock the plow blade rotation. By retracting the winch, operators can free the blade to rotate it. To set a new blade angle, operators can steer left or right while reversing or drive forward and contact a snow pile. By extending the winch, they can lock the blade securely in place. The system eliminates the need for manual adjustments or expensive powered angling systems, the company says.

“Our design prioritizes reliability and operator convenience," says Steven Chalmers, chief design officer at Chalmers Innovations. “By utilizing robust steel components and the inherent versatility of the winch, we’ve created a cost-effective retrofit for popular UTV plow frames while preserving full lift functionality.”

Key features include:

In-seat adjustment : Blade angle changes are performed from the cab.

: Blade angle changes are performed from the cab. Winch-integrated system : Maintains winch lifting capability while facilitating blade rotation control.

: Maintains winch lifting capability while facilitating blade rotation control. Bolt-on compatibility : Designed to bolt onto KFI 106300 and 105635 frames. Kits for Polaris, Kolpin and other manufacturers are in development.

: Designed to bolt onto KFI 106300 and 105635 frames. Kits for Polaris, Kolpin and other manufacturers are in development. Economical : Delivers angling functionality at a lower cost than electric actuator-powered solutions.

Rugged construction: All-steel fabrication for heavy-duty operating conditions and extended winter use.

Chalmers Innovations says production of the Lock and Lift Plow Kit is underway, with units expected to begin shipping before the end of the year.