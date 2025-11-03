Chalmers Innovations Intros Lock and Lift Snowplow Kit for UTVs

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 3, 2025
Lock And Lift Plow Kit Photo 1
Chalmers Innovations

Chalmers Innovations’ new Lock and Lift Plow Kit is designed to give UTV operators full control of their snowplow angle without hydraulic systems, making snow removal faster, easier and more affordable, the company says.

The Lock and Lift Plow Kit uses the UTV’s existing winch system to unlock and lock the plow blade rotation. By retracting the winch, operators can free the blade to rotate it. To set a new blade angle, operators can steer left or right while reversing or drive forward and contact a snow pile. By extending the winch, they can lock the blade securely in place. The system eliminates the need for manual adjustments or expensive powered angling systems, the company says.

“Our design prioritizes reliability and operator convenience," says Steven Chalmers, chief design officer at Chalmers Innovations. “By utilizing robust steel components and the inherent versatility of the winch, we’ve created a cost-effective retrofit for popular UTV plow frames while preserving full lift functionality.”

Key features include:

  • In-seat adjustment: Blade angle changes are performed from the cab.
  • Winch-integrated system: Maintains winch lifting capability while facilitating blade rotation control.
  • Bolt-on compatibility: Designed to bolt onto KFI 106300 and 105635 frames. Kits for Polaris, Kolpin and other manufacturers are in development.
  • Economical: Delivers angling functionality at a lower cost than electric actuator-powered solutions.
  • Rugged construction: All-steel fabrication for heavy-duty operating conditions and extended winter use.

Chalmers Innovations says production of the Lock and Lift Plow Kit is underway, with units expected to begin shipping before the end of the year.

Related Stories
Muskox T Tach
Compact equipment attachments
Muskox T-Tach Attachment Gives Skid Steer, CTL Operators a Smoother Ride
25 02 21 Piab Action (1 Of 28)
Compact equipment attachments
Ignite Attachments Launches Universal Snow Blade for UTVs and ATVs
Fae Rwl Ssl
Compact equipment attachments
FAE's New Wheel Saw for Skid Steers Cuts Deep, Narrow Trenches
Loftness Battle Ax 10 Series
Compact equipment attachments
Do More Than Dig with That Compact Excavator with These 24 Attachments
Top Stories
2026 GMC Canyon AT4X
Pickups
2026 GMC Canyon Revealed: 4 Trims, 7,700 Lbs. Towing, Loads of Features
Check out the trims, features and starting MSRPs for GMC's new midsize pickup truck.
Develon Dx62r Thumb
Compact Excavators
Closer Look: Develon’s Reduced Tail-Swing DX62R-7 Mini Excavator
Bobcat Newest Mini Track Loader
Compact Utility Loaders
Closer Look: Bobcat's Largest Mini Track Loader Packs Power & Precision
The Kubota RTV-X Long Bed can be converted to flat bed with its adjustable side rails and tailgate.
Compact equipment
Kubota Launches New RTV-X Long Bed UTV for 1,200-lbs. of Hauling
The ML180 was fitted with a small 'prototype' sticker toward the rear at Utility Expo.
Compact Utility Loaders
Vermeer Gives Sneak Peek of its Largest Mini Track Loader: A Prototype ML180
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Sponsored by Shell Lubricants
Managing the Farm Through a Tough Market
Our report on Managing the Farm through a Tough Market breaks down smart strategies from farm management experts.
DownloadView All