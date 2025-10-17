Muskox’s new T-Tach torsion system adds controllable down pressure to skid steers or compact track loaders while using any other attachment, ensuring consistent ground contact and a smoother ride.

Four independent torsion arms rotate and flex independently from the loader to adapt to any surface, while hard stop rotational limits prevent the unit from over-rotating during grading, tilling, snow removal and other tasks.

The universal attachment is compatible with any machine with a quick-attach plate up to 12,000 pounds. It is safe for speeds up to 20 mph.

Muskox says the T-Tach improves comfort during operation and extends machine and attachment life. The rubber in the torsion system absorbs vibrations, reduces jarring bumps and lessens wear. It also allows for quieter operation and a smoother ride.

The quick attach system works with a wide range of skid steers, CTLs and attachments. Attachments can be easily swapped and securely locked.

The T-Tach is available to order directly from Muskox or its authorized dealer network. A 30-day risk-free trial is available.

Muskox T-Tach 12-20 Specs