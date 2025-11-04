Ignite Attachments Intros Soil Conditioner for Compact Tractors

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Nov 4, 2025
Ignite Soil Conditioner
Ignite Attachments

Ignite Attachments has expanded its line of compact tractor implements with a new soil conditioner, designed to simplify gravel drive repair, seedbed prep and landscape cleanup.

The PTO-powered attachment is compatible with 18- to 60-horsepower compact tractors. It is available in 48-, 60- and 72-inch widths.

Ignite says the new implement is engineered to deliver professional-grade performance, intuitive operation and maintenance-saving features at an affordable price.

Key features include:

  • A spiral-pattern drum for consistent ground contact and a smooth finish, even on hardpack or uneven terrain.
  • Slip-clutch protection, rather than shear pins, reduces downtime and protects the tractor and attachment during operation.
  • Quick-hitch compatibility and a 540 PTO driveline enable fast attachment installation and removal.
  • Flip-up wing kits increase surface coverage or allow rocks and debris to pass to the side.
  • An adjustable rubber deflector with single-pin tilt-away action controls material flow without tools.
  • Manual or optional hydraulic angle adjustment to windrow or shift material as needed.
  • Fiber-reinforced rubber deflector and sealed chain box with external tension adjustment to reduce maintenance and extend attachment life.

"Whether you're fixing up a gravel lane or prepping a new lawn, this implement is built to handle it," said Darin Gronwold, product manager for Ignite Attachments. "We engineered it to minimize vibration and prevent hopping, so you get a consistent finish even in tough soil."

Ignite Attachments launched in 2022, selling compact equipment attachments, parts and lubricants directly to consumers.

