Ignite Attachments has expanded its line of compact tractor implements with a new soil conditioner, designed to simplify gravel drive repair, seedbed prep and landscape cleanup.

The PTO-powered attachment is compatible with 18- to 60-horsepower compact tractors. It is available in 48-, 60- and 72-inch widths.

Ignite says the new implement is engineered to deliver professional-grade performance, intuitive operation and maintenance-saving features at an affordable price.

Key features include:

A spiral-pattern drum for consistent ground contact and a smooth finish, even on hardpack or uneven terrain.

Slip-clutch protection, rather than shear pins, reduces downtime and protects the tractor and attachment during operation.

Quick-hitch compatibility and a 540 PTO driveline enable fast attachment installation and removal.

Flip-up wing kits increase surface coverage or allow rocks and debris to pass to the side.

An adjustable rubber deflector with single-pin tilt-away action controls material flow without tools.

Manual or optional hydraulic angle adjustment to windrow or shift material as needed.

Fiber-reinforced rubber deflector and sealed chain box with external tension adjustment to reduce maintenance and extend attachment life.

"Whether you're fixing up a gravel lane or prepping a new lawn, this implement is built to handle it," said Darin Gronwold, product manager for Ignite Attachments. "We engineered it to minimize vibration and prevent hopping, so you get a consistent finish even in tough soil."

Ignite Attachments launched in 2022, selling compact equipment attachments, parts and lubricants directly to consumers.