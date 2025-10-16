Winter weather is close at hand, so it’s time to start thinking about snow-clearing equipment.

Contractors have a variety of attachments to choose from to equip their construction equipment, pickup trucks and even UTVs to remove snow and ice from roads, parking lots, sidewalks and other surfaces.

Here are some attachments to consider for skid steers, compact track loaders, stand-on mini skid steers, wheel loaders, tractors, pickup trucks and UTVs:

Skid Steers/CTLs

Blue Diamond’s Heavy Duty Snow Blower for skid steers and compact track loaders (pictured at the top of this article) can handle both wet and dry conditions with cutting widths ranging from 62 to 96 inches. It is compatible with most manufacturers’ models and requires hydraulic flows from 14 to 40 gallons per minute, depending on the attachment’s cutting width. The blower features a 26-inch-diameter, five-blade fan. The chute can hydraulically rotate up to 270 degrees, is 11 inches in diameter and has an offset design to give the operator better visibility.

Paladin’s 250 Series IceShark Snow Blower for compact track loaders and skid steers is available in widths of 48, 60, 72 or 84 inches. The snow blower is compatible with loaders with 8 to 45 gallons per minute of hydraulic flow. It is designed to produce a clean scrape, snow removal up to structures and flexibility to place snow out of the way. The optional hydraulically actuated back-drag blade allows operators to clear snow as close as 6 inches from a garage or wall, reducing the amount of shoveling required.

Land Pride's SSP2510 Snow Pushers for 50- to 80-horsepower skid steers, compact track loaders and tractors offer a moldboard that is 3/16 inches thick, 36 inches high and has 5/16-inch side panels. The AR400 skid shoes are adjustable, reversible and replaceable. The Snow Pushers are designed to push snow straight ahead without leaving windrows. The pushers mount by universal quick-attach plate. An 8-inch rubber wear edge eliminates damage to the pavement or lot striping on most surfaces while removing slush and snow.

Bobcat’s hydraulically driven angle broom attachment can handle quick cleanup jobs without damaging pavement surfaces. The bristles’ waved design creates a cleaner path and can sweep more snow or debris in one pass. Reverse bristle rotation is available on the 68- and 84-inch angle brooms for sweeping leaves, snow and debris away from corners, curbs, buildings and obstacles. The standard orange heavy-duty bristles are designed for longer life and better visibility. The attachment is available for Bobcat’s M and R series compact track loaders and skid steers, Bobcat Toolcats, mini track loaders, small articulated loaders, compact wheel loaders and telehandlers.

Kage Innovation offers a 54-inch SnowFire snowplow and pusher system designed for clearing sidewalks. The two-in-one system can be used on any skid steer or track loader that is narrower than the sidewalk to clear snow away from buildings and off curbs or push snow with the containment box. Operators can clear a path with the plow and then grab the Snowkage box to push out their piles or windrows. The box hooks onto the machine in seconds, with no pins, bolts or hinges required, the company says.

Stand-on Mini Skid Steers

The Virnig V20 mini skid steer snow blower features a two-stage design with paddle-style auger to chew through any type of snow and a direct-drive motor that throws it up to 30 feet. It is 48 inches wide and has a hydraulic chute that rotates 270 degree and has deflector control from the platform. Other features include adjustable and reversible poly skid shoes designed to hop over small obstructions and a reversible steel bolt-on edge. It is compatible with loaders with capacities of over 600 pounds and hydraulic flow of 10 to 18 gallons per minute.

The CID Mini Skid Steer Snow Pusher is designed for clearing parking lots and large areas of snow by pushing straight ahead and stacking snow up, rather than angling like a blade attachment. It comes in widths or 48 or 60 inches and has a replaceable rubber edge. The replaceable shoes are made of half-inch AR400 steel, and the attachment is powder coated. The sides are 5/16 inch.

Berlon's Mini Snow Blade is designed for snowplowing and light dozing with mini skid steers. Its rolled stainless steel moldboard prevents corrosion and allows the snow to roll off. Other features on the blade include dual trip springs, a blade-trip lockout function for dozing, reversible bolt-on cutting edge, 45 degrees of angle each way and standard mini universal mounting plate. Available options: shoe kit, manual angle hitch pin, poly edge or rubber edge. It comes in widths of 48 or 66 inches.

Wheel Loaders

AMI says its Rid Plow attachment for wheel loaders and backhoes reduces driveway snow piles caused by municipal snow clearing operations. The Rid Plow features a pivoting snowblade extension with an endplate that is hydraulically lowered to catch the snow that spills into driveways as the plow passes by. AMI says this feature saves residents “the physical strain of shoveling excess heavy snow.” The Rid Plow is mounted between the loader’s coupler and snowblade, allowing it to operate with both blade and rid plow or each attachment individually.

HitchDoc’s HDS9200 snow blower is designed for 2- to 4-cubic-yard wheel loaders, and the company says it is one of the first fully hydraulic models in North America. That 100% hydraulic power means it has no diesel engine, no emissions nor other polluting components. It is controlled from the cab with HitchDoc’s ergonomic system and is designed for “plug and play” with the host machine. The 9-foot-wide snow blower’s spout can extend telescopically up to 12.5 feet high and rotate 270 degrees.

Fisher Engineering’s Storm Boxx HX Hydraulic-Wing Pusher Plow is available in widths of 8, 10, 12, 14 and 16 feet for wheel loaders, skid steers or backhoes. Its hydraulic 3-foot wings can be moved independently into numerous configurations within a 180-degree range of motion. When both wings are fully open, operators gain an additional 6 feet of plow width. The cutting edge and wings feature independent, 2-inch sections that rise, oscillate and trip to adjust to surface contours and obstacles.

Tractors

Boasting 80 inches of clearing capacity, John Deere’s Frontier SB12F Series Front-Mount Snowblower for compact utility tractors is designed for both large residential and commercial jobs. The SB12F features a heavy-duty front mount. Deere says the design keeps operators focused on what’s ahead of them, rather than behind them. The hydraulic chute can rotate 245 degrees. A standard hydraulic-chute deflector controls the blowing angle. The steel skid shoes are adjustable and replaceable.

IronCraft’s Snow Cannon attachment for skid steers and tractors can move heavy, wet snow quickly and efficiently, says the company formerly known as Titan Implement. The tractor version features a five-blade fan for blowing large amounts of snow, welded augers with high-tensile strength ribbon flighting, a heavy-duty gearbox, replaceable skid shoes and a manual pin-style deflector. Three models are available with widths of 54, 68 or 78 inches for tractors ranging from 15 to 60 horsepower.

Storm Equipment’s AgriMaxx AGH 0730-12 STD snowplow has a 7-foot center moldboard, two 2.5-foot wings and a height of 30 inches. The STD Edge and shoes are made from AR400 steel. An undercarriage mount is included with the plow. It is compatible with 70- to 100-horsepower tractors. A DVDE (electric diverter valve) is required unless your tractor has four remotes to control all plow functions. If you have selected a DVDE for your setup, you will receive a four-pin full harness with a joystick controller to operate the plow. The company also recommends the tractor be equipped with snow tires.

Trucks

The Western Pro-Plow 3 Straight Blade Snowplow is available in widths of 7.5 or 8 feet and features a 29-inch-high moldboard with powder coat surface or stainless steel. It is compatible with Class 2 and 3 trucks and compact tractors, has a 70-degree attack angle and a high-carbon steel cutting edge to reduce wear. Eight vertical ribs paired with Western’s Power Bar provide structural reinforcement. High-strength steel supports the bottom of the blade. A trip blade protects from hidden obstacles while plowing.

Hilltip’s IceStriker 4500 stainless-steel salt spreader can turn a heavy-duty truck into a winter road-prep machine. The IceStriker comes in two versions: The SSA model has a 6-inch stainless-steel auger, and the SSC uses a 14-inch pintle chain system to deliver material to the spinner. Both can be powered by 12- or 24-volt dual motors and are compatible with trucks that have a minimum rating of 15,000 GVWR. The company says the IceStriker is designed for “superior precision and maximum corrosion resistance.”

Buyers Products’ 10.5-foot V-plow is designed for clearing snow with Class 4-6 trucks. The SnowDogg VXXII plow mounts to trucks and has wings that ascend from 35 inches in the middle to 45 inches on either end. With its wide wingspan and heavy-duty build, the VXXII specializes in clearing large amounts of heavy, wet snow. The company says the plow features a 304 stainless-steel blade with flared wings and a strong frame built to absorb heavy impacts. The VXXII also includes the RapidLink Attachment System and Floating A-frame.

UTVs

Ignite Attachments has entered the UTV and ATV attachment market with a universal snow blade, designed as an affordable snow removal solution for acreage, landscape professionals and property managers. The UTV/ATV snow blade delivers plug-and-play performance for easy installation, while adjustable widths — 66 and 72 inches for UTVs; 50 and 60 inches for ATVs — match the operator’s machine and snow-clearing needs. An integrated quick-attach system with a mount kit stays on the blade for quick removal or reinstallation.

Boss’ Steel V XT is made for tackling sidewalks, tight spaces and rough terrain with full-size UTVs. The 6.5-foot-long V-plow features powder-coated steel with the same durability and performance as Boss’ full-size plows, the company says. It can also go where larger plows can’t. The Boss hydraulic system eliminates winches, chains and pulleys, reducing maintenance and corrosion. The entire blade trips forward when encountering obstacles, to absorb impact and minimizes damage. A LED Headlight Kit is optional.

The V-Pro UTV 32200 from SnowEx is a poly-hopper spreader with a capacity of 11 cubic feet and can spread salt, liquid brine and fine materials on sidewalks, bike paths and driveways. The company says it is designed to accommodate the bed lengths and weight restrictions of most UTVs and is shorter and lighter than the standard truck spreader. Other features on the spreader include removable chute assembly, spinner guard and fitted tarp. It has a spreading width of up to 30 feet. Its empty weight is 250 pounds, and capacity is 880 pounds.