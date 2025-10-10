FAE has upgraded its range of MTL multitask heads, making them compatible with larger tractors up to 300 horsepower and available in the new MTL-250 width. Additional models in the lineup include the MTL-150, MTL-175, MTL-200 and MTL-225.

Designed for the maintenance and upgrading of dirt, gravel and asphalt roads, the MTL enables soil stabilization, asphalt and rock slab shredding, and stone crushing down to a maximum operating depth of 11 inches.

The variable-geometry grinding chamber, adjustable grill on the hood and adjustable Hardox counter blade consistently delivers homogenously stabilized soil at all working depths.

Internal protection plates on the frame, bolted both centrally and laterally, ensure durability and resistance to wear. The depth indicator allows users to check the operating level directly from the cab. The central gearbox, featuring a universal-joint alignment system, enables compatibility with most tractors on the market.

Additional standard equipment includes:

Hydraulic rear hood

Enclosed, dust-resistant machine body

Bolt-on interchangeable protection chains

Dozing blade with spring system

The new MTL is available in 58-, 68- 77-, 87- or 96-inch working widths. The head comes standard with G/3 teeth, with the option of G/3/HD teeth and R/65 or R/65/HD picks on a dedicated rotor.